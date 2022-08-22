ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
MUKWONAGO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Retail#Police#Male And Female#Theft#Cbs
WISN

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 82, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
BRISTOL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy