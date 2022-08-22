Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
Milwaukee man shot during robbery near 27th and Brown
A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery near 27th and Brown on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
WISN
Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
Milwaukee police seek suspect after shooting near 35th and Concordia
Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 35th and Concordia on Saturday, Aug. 10.
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect wants jail cell evidence, interrogation tapes suppressed
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy will be in court Thursday and Friday for motions hearings. Waukesha County prosecutors say Darrell Brooks killed six people last November when he drove his SUV through the Christmas parade. More than 70 others were hurt. Brooks' trial is...
Police chase involving stolen vehicle results in two arrests
Brookfield police said two suspects, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been arrested following a police pursuit Tuesday night.
WISN
Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 82, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
CBS 58
Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
14-year-old boy shot at Sherman Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen at Sherman Park on Tuesday. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened shortly before 6 p.m.
Kenosha police plead for community's help after shooting injures 3 people
Two people who were shot following an argument at a Kenosha bar are expected to survive but remain hospitalized, according to Kenosha police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
CBS 58
Fond du Lac police arrest suspect in homicide of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac police have a suspect in custody following the homicide of a 40-year-old man on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police identified the victim as Brandon Johnson. He died from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested and...
CBS 58
Dozens in Kenosha gather to remember the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Remembrances of the Kenosha unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake continue tonight, on Aug. 24, with a slide presentation. Dozens gathered at Civic Center Park, which was ground zero in Aug. of 2020. Two years later, Jacob Blake remains paralyzed from the...
Shots fired near Kopps Custard, suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody after police say gunshots were fired near Kopps Custard in Glendale Sunday night, police say.
WISN
$150,000 car heist: Milwaukee woman has two luxury vehicles stolen in one night
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman had two luxury vehicles stolen miles apart Sunday evening. Kamesha Taylor was attending an event at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Canal Street. Just after 11 p.m., she reached the parking lot and could not locate her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. "I had my key in my...
