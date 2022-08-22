ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

947jackfm.com

REPORT: B1G Continues Expansion Talks With Another PAC 12 School

ROSEMOUNT, IL (WSAU) — Expansion talks continue in the Big Ten Conference, though the next round may come with a little more warning. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports today that the University of Oregon has initiated discussions with league leadership to see if the Ducks are a good fit for the conference. The move would add a third school to the Big Ten’s new western footprint to go with USC and UCLA while also adding another national brand in football.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
kiiky.com

Top 15 Best College Towns | 2022 Ranking

A college town can be defined as a location or a place where the city’s identity is shaped by and complementary to the educational institution. The neighborhoods are enjoyed by all of the residents, those who have matriculated students and those who are not. In this article, we’ll be...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction

(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
FLORENCE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination

Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
EUGENE, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CHARGES PENDING AFTER TRUCK STRIKES TREES

Charges are pending after a box truck wrecked Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 38 near Paradise Creek Road in the Elkton area when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. It continued on and hit another tree, causing extensive damage.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA

Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
