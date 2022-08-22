Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Jurrion Dickey to Oregon Ducks' is far from certain: Analysis
"I'll get excited when they sign." That's a common refrain among college football fans who don't care to follow the twists and turns in recruiting. To be honest, sometimes that's understandable. Valley Christian-turned-Menlo-Atherton five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced his ...
After years of injuries, tight end Cam McCormick determined to play for Oregon Ducks
Cam McCormick has one overarching goal in 2022: Get through the season. The seven-year Oregon tight end has dealt with injuries each of the last four years, tearing his right Achilles in last year’s win at Ohio State after returning from three surgeries to his left ankle over the prior three years.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics
After 2 injury-plagued seasons, Patrick Herbert ‘scratching the surface on what he can be’ as tight end for Oregon Ducks
Patrick Herbert enters his fourth year at Oregon having barely had a chance to show what he can do, as injuries have sidelined the Ducks tight end each of the past two seasons. A former four-star prospect out of Sheldon High School in the class of 2019, Herbert has played...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Ducks 5-star basketball duo Mookie Cook, Kwame Evans Jr. drop in updated recruiting rankings
247Sports announced its updated basketball prospect rankings for the class of 2023, and it wasn't particularly good news for the Oregon Ducks. Of course, it had no affect on the players Dana Altman is actually bringing in, just the perception of those players to fans. Rated as highly as the ...
947jackfm.com
REPORT: B1G Continues Expansion Talks With Another PAC 12 School
ROSEMOUNT, IL (WSAU) — Expansion talks continue in the Big Ten Conference, though the next round may come with a little more warning. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports today that the University of Oregon has initiated discussions with league leadership to see if the Ducks are a good fit for the conference. The move would add a third school to the Big Ten’s new western footprint to go with USC and UCLA while also adding another national brand in football.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference Realignment | Conference Expansion
Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference Realignment | Conference Expansion. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiiky.com
Top 15 Best College Towns | 2022 Ranking
A college town can be defined as a location or a place where the city’s identity is shaped by and complementary to the educational institution. The neighborhoods are enjoyed by all of the residents, those who have matriculated students and those who are not. In this article, we’ll be...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
klcc.org
Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination
Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Self-professed skinhead from Eugene pleads guilty to racially motivated beating of Black man
A self-professed skinhead from Oregon who traveled to Washington state to honor a white supremacist killed in a 1980s shootout with federal agents admitted this week that he assaulted a Black disc jockey in a bar there because of the color of his skin. Randy Aaron Smith, 42, of Eugene,...
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
KCBY
American Legion searching for woman who dropped off American flag
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
KCBY
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
kezi.com
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
kqennewsradio.com
CHARGES PENDING AFTER TRUCK STRIKES TREES
Charges are pending after a box truck wrecked Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 38 near Paradise Creek Road in the Elkton area when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. It continued on and hit another tree, causing extensive damage.
kqennewsradio.com
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
kezi.com
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
Comments / 0