Celtics Jayson Tatum admits to playing with 'somewhat of a fracture' in wrist last season

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball during warmups before Game 6 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics made a remarkable run in the NBA playoffs last season, winning two Game 7's en route to a trip to the Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum averaged 25.6 points per game in the postseason, helping lead the Celtics to within two victories of an NBA title.

Two months removed from the loss in six games to the Warriors, Tatum revealed he played injured during the backend of the regular season and the playoffs.

Tatum told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that he played "with somewhat of a fracture" in his left wrist for the last few months of the season.

Tatum said he suffered a "non-displaced chip" in his wrist, which failed to heal probably during the season.

In the playoffs, Tatums re-injured the wrist after being fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"That was the most painful it's been since that day that I hurt it. I ended up getting a cortisone shot in my wrist that night, and you could see it," Tatum said. "I've lost color in my hand because it kills the fat cells and there's not a lot of fat in my hand, so I've lost color right there. After each game I would have to wear a brace to shoot around and I would take it off before the cameras saw me."

The 24-year-old averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and one steal while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range over 76 regular season games.

In 24 postseason games, Tatum shot 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from three, averaging 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

