Alina
6d ago
The entire state of Missouri is a disaster. My family and I live in a rural town away from Saint Louis and almost every single person in this town is rude, disrespectful, careless, selfish and many carry out guns. Most importantly missourians are not welcoming nor down to earth people. We have been living here in Missouri for many years and are completely disappointed and dissatisfied with everybody and it is very sad that animals have to live surrounded by this monsters. Very sad and unbelievable.
Deadstroke
6d ago
took the cops a week to make the report ? no wonder st. louis is a war zone.
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
KMOV
1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KMOV
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.
KMOV
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday. Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving. “I’ve actually...
KMOV
Man accused of firing shots at Normandy High School during fight after football game
WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of firing shots during a fight that broke out at Normandy High School after a football game Saturday has been charged. Carlton Gunn, 42, of St. Louis City, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm into a school.
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Missouri and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
KMOV
Metro East residents losing money to scammers pretending to be law enforcement
METRO EAST (KMOV) - Two law enforcement departments in the Metro East are warning residents about a phone scam that resulted in some people losing money. The St. Clair and Monroe County Sheriff’s Departments reported that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of law enforcement and asking people to pay money for fees or face arrest. The scammers are reportedly using the names of officers from both sheriff’s departments.
KMOV
Scammer targets local frontline health workers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department. The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
KMOV
Mother of LCpl. Jared Schmitz opens up about grief, loss 1 year after Kabul suicide blast
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- One year after the tragic death of her son, the mother of fallen LCpl. Jared Schmitz is opening up about her journey with grief. Schmitz, 20, joined the Marine Corps in 2019 after graduating from Fort Zumwalt South High School. Born in 2001, Schmitz grew up...
KMOV
Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code
FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
KMOV
Local Humane Society holding adoption special
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
KMOV
BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Boeing will invest $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis.
The money will be used to fund a 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region’s talent pipelines and technical and manufacturing abilities. The new facility will be located near the Cortex, NGA West and the Ranken Technical College campus. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation...
KMOV
Cardinals game delayed due to weather
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals game Sunday against the Atlanta Braves was delayed as storms moved their way through St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the delay just before 5:30. The team estimated the game will start around 7 as the rain moves farther east.
KMOV
Possible solution found for woman denied by FEMA due to flood insurance
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Friday, FEMA opened a fourth disaster recovery center in the St. Louis area. The new center is at the University City Recreation Center at 7210 Olive Boulevard and will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. The other...
KMOV
Dierre Hill Jr. leads Vashon to comeback win over Kirkwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vashon Wolverines stunned the Kirkwood Pioneers in a 28-27 victory Friday night. The two teams kept the score close in the first quarter. The Pioneers had a safety, and Wolverines’ linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to make the lead 6-2.
