clarksvillenow.com
Fire destroys family’s home in Cunningham, community immediately responds
CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Tuesday morning house fire on Smith Place Road has left a family homeless. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene early Tuesday morning, just after 4:30 a.m. The water system in the Cunningham Utility District has 2-inch water mains, and fire hydrants require...
williamsonherald.com
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood
Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
Survivors gather at church one year after Humphreys Co. flood
One year after the 2021 Waverly flood, survivors shared first-hand accounts at two emotional church services.
WSMV
Montgomery County paramedic delivers two babies in one week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Lieutenant Dustin Hass helped deliver two babies in just one week. Hass worked with EMT Shay Cope and Paramedic Joseph Holden to help a couple who was on their way to the hospital, when the mother’s water suddenly broke. The birth took place in the back of the ambulance.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
WSMV
Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
Parents of infant twins killed in Waverly flood continue to cope with loss
One year after the devastating Waverly flood, the parents who lost 7-month-old twins still struggle to cope. They stay strong for the two children who survived.
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red short that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
clarksvillenow.com
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
One year later: Child who survived Waverly floods alone looks toward the future
After raging waters separated him from his mother, Madden found refuge on the roof of a shed until he was rescued. Now he's looking back a year later.
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7-year-old girl paralyzed in swimming accident: ‘We believe God’s healing her’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tre Faulkner has struggled with many emotions since doctors said his 7-year-old daughter, Sarah, would never walk again. On Aug. 6, the family, who lives in the Nashville area, spent the day at Loretta Lynch’s Ranch in Tennessee for an event. Faulkner said Sarah and her...
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
WSMV
Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
WSMV
Man killed in fatal crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
clarksvillenow.com
ClarksvilleCon returns this October to Quality Inn aExit 4
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – ClarksvilleCon is back this October for fans of all things pop culture. The show is set for Oct. 22 and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quality Inn Hotel, off Exit 4. Event organizers say they strive to be Tennessee’s best and truest comic convention, featuring fandoms of multiple genres.
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
WSMV
Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
