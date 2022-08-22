ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

williamsonherald.com

More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood

Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Montgomery County paramedic delivers two babies in one week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Lieutenant Dustin Hass helped deliver two babies in just one week. Hass worked with EMT Shay Cope and Paramedic Joseph Holden to help a couple who was on their way to the hospital, when the mother’s water suddenly broke. The birth took place in the back of the ambulance.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red short that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
KISS 106

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
WAVERLY, TN
WSMV

Man killed in fatal crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

ClarksvilleCon returns this October to Quality Inn aExit 4

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – ClarksvilleCon is back this October for fans of all things pop culture. The show is set for Oct. 22 and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quality Inn Hotel, off Exit 4. Event organizers say they strive to be Tennessee’s best and truest comic convention, featuring fandoms of multiple genres.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
FRANKLIN, TN

