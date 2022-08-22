Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
newschannel20.com
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
25newsnow.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 3 people wounded in Peoria shooting Tuesday
UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
hoiabc.com
Man charged with attacking woman with a sledgehammer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman with a sledgehammer. 42-year-old Pierre Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the July 14th incident. A car was also damaged.
hoiabc.com
$2 million bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in the city’s 12th homicide of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday and received a $2 million bond. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Scott’s death. The incident happened...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested after stabbing incident with scissors
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria residents are out of jail after a weekend stabbing incident including a pair of scissors. Peoria Police say they arrested Demetrice Beach (not pictured), 30, for Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Quanda Clark (pictured), 45, also for Aggravated Domestic Battery. Police were...
videtteonline.com
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
1470 WMBD
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are announcing details about an alleged suspect in a shooting from over the weekend and they’re asking for the public’s help. It happened just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday in an area of East Republic Street and North Central Avenue. Police say when...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for allegedly attacking woman with sledgehammer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man Pierre Montrell Comer has been indicted on three counts in relation to an attack on a person using a sledgehammer in July of this year. Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property for his attack on July 14.
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
WAND TV
Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set around loading dock of vacant building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large...
hoiabc.com
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
WAND TV
Passerby alerts Champaign firefighters to fire outside house that was spreading to home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A passerby called the Champaign Fire Department after seeing a fire outside a house that was starting to spread to the house itself. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire outside a home in the 1200 block of Hollycrest Dr. Tuesday at 10:47 a.m. Firefighters...
‘Worst case scenario we could ever think of’: domestic violence situation leaves mother dead
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police said a domestic violence situation landed a mother in the hospital and her teenage son in jail. A week later, that mother has died. Police said her son could now face a tougher charge. Dove Inc. domestic violence program coordinator Liz Mackey said their emergency shelter is half full, […]
