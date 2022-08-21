ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa police: Officer-involved shooting at Dobson and Baseline roads intersection

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OolS7_0hQ4MymN00

Mesa Police Department said there was an officer-involved shooting at Dobson and Baseline roads in Mesa on Sunday evening.

"To avoid traffic delays use Southern (Avenue) for east/west traffic and Alma School (Road) for north/south," Mesa police said.

No other information was available. This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police: Officer-involved shooting at Dobson and Baseline roads intersection

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported

PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mesa Police Department
fox10phoenix.com

Multi-state fugitive shot by Mesa officers after crashing into pizzeria, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A shooting involving Mesa Police officers and an out-of-state man wanted for murder ended in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 21. Hours after the shooting, crime scene tape was still up and the car police say the suspect drove into Jimmy & Joe’s Pizzeria near Dobson and Baseline Roads when officers began firing still remained at the scene.
MESA, AZ
insideedition.com

Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops

Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies after being shot at Phoenix apartment; boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX - A woman has died after police say she was shot by her boyfriend inside an apartment in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an apartment near 26th and Myrtle Avenues at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, and heard gunshots being fired from inside. Racal Monique...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy