Mesa police: Officer-involved shooting at Dobson and Baseline roads intersection
Mesa Police Department said there was an officer-involved shooting at Dobson and Baseline roads in Mesa on Sunday evening.
"To avoid traffic delays use Southern (Avenue) for east/west traffic and Alma School (Road) for north/south," Mesa police said.
No other information was available. This is a developing story.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police: Officer-involved shooting at Dobson and Baseline roads intersection
