Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO