FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating homicide that left 19-year-old dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old male died via gunshot in his ex-girlfriend’s house in west Phoenix Wednesday morning. Police responded to the area of 113th Street and Indian School Road around 6:45 a.m. after receiving an unknown trouble call. A man and a woman directed the officers inside to...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Phoenix hit-and-run driver flees crash, causes another one involving several other cars
PHOENIX - Those injured in a Phoenix hit-and-run that caused a multi-car rollover crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night are expected to be OK. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road on Aug. 24 just before 5 p.m. Phoenix Police explained what happened. "When officers arrived they located...
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
AZFamily
14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
KTAR.com
Suspects suffer serious injuries in pair of Mesa police shootings within hours
PHOENIX — Suspects in separate Mesa police shootings within hours of each other suffered serious injuries, authorities said in updates Monday. The first incident happened around 5 p.m. when officers located 36-year-old Kevin McKinney at a retail complex at Dobson and Baseline roads. McKinney was wanted in New Mexico...
AZFamily
Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix crash badly injures man, hospitalizes pregnant woman
A man is in extremely critical condition and a pregnant woman is doing OK after a multi-car crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road on Aug. 24.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Barricade situation escalates into officer-involved shooting in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a barricade situation that escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Mesa. According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress during the late-night hours of Aug. 21 near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway around 11:30 p.m. A woman said she came home and found her front door kicked in, and when officers were setting up a perimeter, the suspect ran outside, jumped a wall, and hid inside a storage shed.
insideedition.com
Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops
Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
AZFamily
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
AZFamily
Chandler police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth during traffic stop
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a thousand fentanyl pills and several grams of meth were discovered during what police called a routine traffic stop in Chandler last week. According to Chandler Police, one person was arrested after officers found 1,025 fentanyl pills & 30 grams of methamphetamine on...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled after police find missing Phoenix man
PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon after the subject, who’d been missing since Monday, was found safe. Thomas Holland, 54, was located by patrol officer and taken for medical and mental evaluation, the Phoenix Police Department said. He hadn’t been seen since just before...
L.A. Weekly
Five Injured in School Bus Crash near Chandler Heights Road [Gilbert, AZ]
GILBERT, AZ (August 23, 2022) – Friday morning, five victims sustained injuries in a school bus crash near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m., near Higley Road. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. For reasons under investigation, a school bus with 59...
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 13-year prison sentence for shooting at federal agent
PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting at a federal agent, authorities announced Wednesday. Alejandro Nathaniel Rodriguez Stalter, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer and one count of discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The Casa Grande man was sentenced Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
AZFamily
Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
