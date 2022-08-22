ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported

PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspects suffer serious injuries in pair of Mesa police shootings within hours

PHOENIX — Suspects in separate Mesa police shootings within hours of each other suffered serious injuries, authorities said in updates Monday. The first incident happened around 5 p.m. when officers located 36-year-old Kevin McKinney at a retail complex at Dobson and Baseline roads. McKinney was wanted in New Mexico...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Barricade situation escalates into officer-involved shooting in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a barricade situation that escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Mesa. According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress during the late-night hours of Aug. 21 near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway around 11:30 p.m. A woman said she came home and found her front door kicked in, and when officers were setting up a perimeter, the suspect ran outside, jumped a wall, and hid inside a storage shed.
MESA, AZ
insideedition.com

Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops

Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after police find missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon after the subject, who’d been missing since Monday, was found safe. Thomas Holland, 54, was located by patrol officer and taken for medical and mental evaluation, the Phoenix Police Department said. He hadn’t been seen since just before...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in School Bus Crash near Chandler Heights Road [Gilbert, AZ]

GILBERT, AZ (August 23, 2022) – Friday morning, five victims sustained injuries in a school bus crash near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m., near Higley Road. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. For reasons under investigation, a school bus with 59...
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 13-year prison sentence for shooting at federal agent

PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting at a federal agent, authorities announced Wednesday. Alejandro Nathaniel Rodriguez Stalter, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer and one count of discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The Casa Grande man was sentenced Monday.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
MESA, AZ

