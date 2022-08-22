Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
HS Football Preview: Century fields a mysterious yet intriguing team
(ABC 6 News) -- The Century Panthers enter the 2022 campaign with a mystery at just about every position. They are a team that's comprised of mostly sophomores and juniors with no set starter at any skill position, or even at quarterback. "There are some kids that are stepping up...
KAAL-TV
HS Football Preview: Kingsland will play together, not against each other
(ABC 6 News) -- A year ago, Knights football was out of sync and in a low place from a teamwork standpoint. Fed up and frustrated, a seniors meeting was called to say enough was enough. “Step one was get everyone in the weight room -- and we had absolutely...
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
KAAL-TV
Rochester school holds ‘Safe Routes’ event
(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the new school year, Riverside Elementary School in southeast Rochester held a ‘Safe Routes to School’ event for students and their families practice walking and biking routes to school. Due to the school bus routes, there’s a number of kids who...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
Remarkable Pawn Stars Celebrity Hanging Out In Rochester And Stewartville
Rochester, Minnesota is the crossroad of a million lives, and some of them are celebrities. Lately, it seems like The Med City has been packed to the gills with celebrity sitings, and this time, it's Mark Hall-Patton, one of my favorite people on Pawn Stars!. Wait, Mark Hall-Patton...In Rochester?. Yep,...
KAAL-TV
RCTC students head back to class, some still concerned about COVID
(ABC 6 News) – As college students start to head back to class, some return to in-person learning for the first time in years because of the pandemic. “I took a gap year so I’m excited to finally get back to school,” second-year student at Rochester Community and Technical College Mullen Delima said. “It’s pretty nice to come back after three years.”
KAAL-TV
A look back at the history of Mayo Clinic
(ABC 6 News) - Opened in 1889, Saint Marys Hospital is one of the most famous hospitals constructed in America, but how the idea came to be from a very destructive tornado. On August 21, 1883, an F5 tornado touched down just northwest of Hayfield, and it ravaged northern Rochester. It killed at least 37 people and injured more than 200 others. The damage from this tornado cost about $700,000, or $15 million today.
Caledonia City Clerk/Administrator arrested for 2nd DUI in La Crescent
Caledonia's City Clerk/Administrator was arrested Friday for a DUI.
steeledodgenews.com
NEWS BULLETIN: ITALIAN RESTAURANT COMING TO DOWNTOWN OWATONNA
A major announcement Tuesday will bring excitement to area residents as a new restaurant is planned for downtown Owatonna. Restaurant veteran Craig Korvela announced that he will open Roma’s Italian Eatery in the old Jerry’s Supper Club in Owatonna. He shared the exciting news at a Chamber function Tuesday night.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
KIMT
Minnesota Kwik Trip now offering new high-speed EV charger for the first time
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Drivers of electric vehicles will now have a place to charge up in Stewartville as a new high powered EV charger is open for business at a gas station in Schumann Business Park. The Kwik Trip in the location is the first ever in Minnesota to have...
KIMT
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
KAAL-TV
Hwy 42 bridge repairs at I-90 south of Eyota will require detour starting Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Motorists who use the Highway 42 bridge over I-90 south of Eyota will need to follow a detour to cross the bridge when the three-week repair effort begins Aug. 29, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will...
KAAL-TV
Pilot program for Med City Mover in Rochester coming to an end
(ABC 6 News) – At the end of August, 2022, the automated shuttle program in Rochester, the Med City Mover, will end. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton posted the news on the City of Rochester’s Twitter account Wednesday. The Med City Mover pilot program, by the Minnesota Department of...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KIMT
Dodge County crash send Cannon Falls man to the hospital
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Cannon Falls man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened around 5:42 pm Wednesday on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Philip Robert Elwood, 47, was driving east when he lost control coming around a curve near mile marker 194. The State Patrol says Elwood went off the road and rolled his vehicle multiple times before coming to a stop.
KAAL-TV
Local districts work to tackle staffing issues
(ABC 6 News) - Many schools across the country are facing school staffing shortages. For some, it's in certain areas like paraprofessionals. School districts in our area are working to make sure this school year is fully staffed and successful. ABC 6 spoke with several districts and the overall consensus is - to work ahead.
KAAL-TV
2 northeast Iowa schools benefit from $2.3M Iowa Department of Education therapeutic classroom grants
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Education on Tuesday awarded over $2.3 million in competitive grants to ten school districts to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their ability to be successful in their current learning environment. “We want our kids to...
KIMT
Man, 51, caught in act of Rochester home burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 51-year-old man is facing a first-degree burglary charge after he was found stealing items from a person’s home. Darin Huntington was arrested Tuesday morning in the 600 block of 8th Ave. SE. after he was seen digging in someone’s dumpster. The homeowner was alerted...
