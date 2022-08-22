ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ostrander, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rochester school holds ‘Safe Routes’ event

(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the new school year, Riverside Elementary School in southeast Rochester held a ‘Safe Routes to School’ event for students and their families practice walking and biking routes to school. Due to the school bus routes, there’s a number of kids who...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Lanesboro, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Ostrander, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

RCTC students head back to class, some still concerned about COVID

(ABC 6 News) – As college students start to head back to class, some return to in-person learning for the first time in years because of the pandemic. “I took a gap year so I’m excited to finally get back to school,” second-year student at Rochester Community and Technical College Mullen Delima said. “It’s pretty nice to come back after three years.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

A look back at the history of Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) - Opened in 1889, Saint Marys Hospital is one of the most famous hospitals constructed in America, but how the idea came to be from a very destructive tornado. On August 21, 1883, an F5 tornado touched down just northwest of Hayfield, and it ravaged northern Rochester. It killed at least 37 people and injured more than 200 others. The damage from this tornado cost about $700,000, or $15 million today.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hs Football Preview#Abc#Southland Rebels
steeledodgenews.com

NEWS BULLETIN: ITALIAN RESTAURANT COMING TO DOWNTOWN OWATONNA

A major announcement Tuesday will bring excitement to area residents as a new restaurant is planned for downtown Owatonna. Restaurant veteran Craig Korvela announced that he will open Roma’s Italian Eatery in the old Jerry’s Supper Club in Owatonna. He shared the exciting news at a Chamber function Tuesday night.
OWATONNA, MN
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIMT

Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Pilot program for Med City Mover in Rochester coming to an end

(ABC 6 News) – At the end of August, 2022, the automated shuttle program in Rochester, the Med City Mover, will end. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton posted the news on the City of Rochester’s Twitter account Wednesday. The Med City Mover pilot program, by the Minnesota Department of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KIMT

Dodge County crash send Cannon Falls man to the hospital

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Cannon Falls man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened around 5:42 pm Wednesday on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Philip Robert Elwood, 47, was driving east when he lost control coming around a curve near mile marker 194. The State Patrol says Elwood went off the road and rolled his vehicle multiple times before coming to a stop.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Local districts work to tackle staffing issues

(ABC 6 News) - Many schools across the country are facing school staffing shortages. For some, it's in certain areas like paraprofessionals. School districts in our area are working to make sure this school year is fully staffed and successful. ABC 6 spoke with several districts and the overall consensus is - to work ahead.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Man, 51, caught in act of Rochester home burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 51-year-old man is facing a first-degree burglary charge after he was found stealing items from a person’s home. Darin Huntington was arrested Tuesday morning in the 600 block of 8th Ave. SE. after he was seen digging in someone’s dumpster. The homeowner was alerted...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy