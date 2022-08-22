Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Russia-Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from grid; death toll from Russian strike on rail station rises to 25 – live
Power plant occupied by Russian troops taken off national grid, says operator; toll confirmed after Russian forces attack train in Dnipropetrovsk oblast
Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant
NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine — or potentially an even wider region. The government in Kyiv alleges Russia is essentially holding the Soviet-era nuclear plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility, which is located in the city of Enerhodar. “Anybody who understands nuclear safety issues has been trembling for the last six months,” said Mycle Schneider, an independent policy consultant and coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Dennis Rodman talked out of going to Russia to rescue Brittney Griner
Dennis Rodman will not be going to Russia to try to help free incarcerated WNBA star Brittney Griner.Last Saturday, the former NBA star had told NBC News that he was going to Russia to free the incarcerated player.“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Mr Rodman had said. “I’m trying to go this week.”But on Monday, following a stern warning from an official at the US State Department, Mr Rodman confirmed to ABC News that he will not in fact be taking that trip. “We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established...
