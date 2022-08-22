ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine — or potentially an even wider region. The government in Kyiv alleges Russia is essentially holding the Soviet-era nuclear plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility, which is located in the city of Enerhodar. “Anybody who understands nuclear safety issues has been trembling for the last six months,” said Mycle Schneider, an independent policy consultant and coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Fatih Birol
The Independent

Dennis Rodman talked out of going to Russia to rescue Brittney Griner

Dennis Rodman will not be going to Russia to try to help free incarcerated WNBA star Brittney Griner.Last Saturday, the former NBA star had told NBC News that he was going to Russia to free the incarcerated player.“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Mr Rodman had said. “I’m trying to go this week.”But on Monday, following a stern warning from an official at the US State Department, Mr Rodman confirmed to ABC News that he will not in fact be taking that trip. “We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy