Tennis

The Goat returns! Tennis fans lose their minds after footage emerges of a 'super fit' Roger Federer looking slick on the court after year-long absence

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tennis great Roger Federer sent tennis fans into meltdown after posting a video of him training on the court more than a year since he last played.

It comes at the 41-year-old Swiss native prepares to play in the prestigious Laver Cup next month - his first tournament since crashing out to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July, 2021.

Federer was winding back the clock as he effortlessly returned balls from the base line, not at all looking like someone who had been playing professional tennis for 24 years.

One fan on social media wrote 'it was the best thing you'll see today' - as others gushed over the 'super fit' veteran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imhss_0hQ4Kg4700
Roger Federer waves to the crowd after featuring alongside a plethora of other Wimbledon champions at this year's tournament

Since turning pro in 1998, the Swiss veteran has been proved himself to be one of the greatest male tennis players of all time, clocking up 103 ATP titles to go with 20 Grand Slams and a remarkable 310 weeks ranked as number one.

Unfortunately, knee injuries have caught up with the veteran towards the back end of his long career, with Federer undergoing multiple surgeries to deal with the issue.

Shockingly, 2022 was the first time he'd dropped out of the official ATP rankings in 25 years - which go into the thousands - given he couldn't accrue any rankings points while sitting out injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSYZa_0hQ4Kg4700
Roger Federer struggled with a knee injury at Wimbledon in 2021 before crashing out

But to the relief of tennis fans, he now appears to have put the knee afflictions behind him.

'Smooth ... and I think I saw something new' one fan wrote, while another commented that 'the US Open is ready for your comeback'.

'He is unstoppable' another keen follower said on Twitter, while the use of the goat (acronym for Greatest of All Time) was used frequently.

Aussie golden girl Ash Barty also 'liked' Federer's video, while fellow tennis star Stan Wawrinka simply commented with a series of fire emojis.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is set to appear alongside fellow legends Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic for Team Europe at the Laver Cup in London from September 23 - 25.

He is then expected - if healthy - to take to the court in his native Switzerland for the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, which is set to begin on October 24.

Given his age and declining health, Federer has sparked retirement rumours for some time, but if his speech at Wimbledon in July is anything to go by; he is determined to return to Grand Slam level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVVpd_0hQ4Kg4700
Roger Federer celebrates with the last Grand Slam trophy he won: the Australian Open in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43b1Xz_0hQ4Kg4700
20 years earlier, Federer won the Boys Singles Title at Wimbledon, just before turning pro

'I hope I can come back one more time. Of course I have missed being here, I would have loved to have been (playing) here,' Federer said at an on-court function to honour the 100 year anniversary of Wimbledon.

'I knew walking out here last year it was going to be a tough year ahead. I maybe didn't think it was going to take me this long to come back, but the knee has been rough on me.'

Given Federer's video of him practicing received more than a million likes within an hour of him posting, it's safe to say fans are as hungry as ever for more of 'Fed' with racquet in hand.

Daily Mail

'He's the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to': Mum of 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star moaned about his own childhood in bizarre 10-minute phone call

The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has branded the superstar as 'arrogant' and plans to take him to court. Following Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy's phone.
SOCCER
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
Daily Mail

Soaring above tragedy: Talented 17-year-old gymnast becomes a national sensation after winning US championships with series of flawless routines - just eight months after her dad AND grandma died in the same week

A 17-year-old gymnast wowed the world with her outstanding performance on Sunday night and earned the title of US champion, just eight months after losing both her father and her grandmother in the same week. Konnor McClain, 17, delivered a stunning performance over the span of two days this weekend...
TAMPA, FL
International Business Times

Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
