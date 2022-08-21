ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week for Aug. 15-20

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
The first high school athlete of the week poll for the 2022 season has arrived. Vote now for your choice for the boys athlete of the week for Aug. 15-20.

This week's choices come from the gridiron and include Clarksville Academy's Cooper Wallace, Kenwood Keontay Showell and Lamarcus Blackman as well as Northwest's Jabaree Hinton. Montgomery Central's Andrew White was selected for this week's poll as well as Rossview quarterback Reed Bryant.

Vote now before the poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday. The results will be revealed when the poll closes. Click on the link below to make your selection.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#For The Boys#College Sports#Sports Writer#Highschoolsports#Clarksville Academy#Kenwood Keontay Showell#Northwest#Montgomery Central#The Leaf Chronicle#The Usa Today Network
