Vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week for Aug. 15-20

The first high school athlete of the week poll for the 2022 season has arrived. Vote now for your choice for the boys athlete of the week for Aug. 15-20.

This week's choices come from the gridiron and include Clarksville Academy's Cooper Wallace, Kenwood Keontay Showell and Lamarcus Blackman as well as Northwest's Jabaree Hinton. Montgomery Central's Andrew White was selected for this week's poll as well as Rossview quarterback Reed Bryant.

Vote now before the poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday. The results will be revealed when the poll closes. Click on the link below to make your selection.

Want to stay informed on the latest high school and college sports news? A subscription to The Leaf-Chronicle gets you unlimited access to the best information and updates on prep sports, Austin Peay and the ability to tap into over 200 local sites in the USA TODAY Network.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.