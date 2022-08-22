ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
The Verge

$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse

The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
u.today

Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Announces cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Undeterred by an SEC probe, the exchange launches a new utility token before the merge. As the crypto world prepares for the Ethereum merge next month, popular crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the launch of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. Coinbase will add support for...
blockchain.news

DBS Bank Says Its Bitcoin Trading Surged Amid Global Market Crash

DBS Group Holdings announced on Tuesday that Bitcoin trades on its digital exchange more than doubled in June from the two previous months. The multinational bank said its Bitcoin purchases accounted for 90% of the crypto trading activities in contrast to a massive digital asset market downturn globally. Southeast Asia's...
blockchain.news

Crypto Exchange CoinZoom Receives License to Operate in Bermuda

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinZoom announced on Tuesday that its Bermuda-based subsidiary CoinZoom Global, Ltd. has received a license under the Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). The license grants the exchange to serve as a trading platform for non-U.S. customers outside of the U.S. seeking an...
blockchain.news

Potential Fed Tightening Driving Short Term Crypto Sentiments: Analyst

The digital currency ecosystem has continued to experience volatility, with a declining market capitalization sweeping across the board. While the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by 1.58% to $1.01 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the losses. Considering the state of the digital currency ecosystem, Morgan Stanley’s analyst, Sheena Shah,...
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
blockchain.news

WisdomTree Adds Polygon and Avalanche to Crypto-Basket ETPs

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., a New York-based exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product provider and asset manager, announced on Monday that it has added Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) to indices at two physically backed crypto basket exchange-traded products (ETPs), the WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC) and the WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT). The...
