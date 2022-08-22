Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Undeterred by an SEC probe, the exchange launches a new utility token before the merge. As the crypto world prepares for the Ethereum merge next month, popular crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the launch of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. Coinbase will add support for...
Their Crypto ‘Bank’ Failed and They Lost Six Figures Overnight – What Now?
On Sunday, June 12, at 10:20 p.m., George -- like thousands of other customers using crypto lending exchange Celsius -- received an email reading: "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are...
CoinDesk
Crypto Prices Are Fanned by Flawed Economics and Conspiracy Theories; CBDCs Are Immune: Bank of Finland Governor
The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says. "Some have joked that a central bank digital currency is 'a solution looking for...
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
blockchain.news
DBS Bank Says Its Bitcoin Trading Surged Amid Global Market Crash
DBS Group Holdings announced on Tuesday that Bitcoin trades on its digital exchange more than doubled in June from the two previous months. The multinational bank said its Bitcoin purchases accounted for 90% of the crypto trading activities in contrast to a massive digital asset market downturn globally. Southeast Asia's...
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange CoinZoom Receives License to Operate in Bermuda
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinZoom announced on Tuesday that its Bermuda-based subsidiary CoinZoom Global, Ltd. has received a license under the Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). The license grants the exchange to serve as a trading platform for non-U.S. customers outside of the U.S. seeking an...
blockchain.news
Potential Fed Tightening Driving Short Term Crypto Sentiments: Analyst
The digital currency ecosystem has continued to experience volatility, with a declining market capitalization sweeping across the board. While the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by 1.58% to $1.01 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the losses. Considering the state of the digital currency ecosystem, Morgan Stanley’s analyst, Sheena Shah,...
CNBC
Coinbase CEO says crypto exchange has ongoing plans to cut costs and is actively engaged with regulators
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC the company is taking a close look at where it can cut costs as industry and economic challenges continue to surface. Armstrong said the current downturn is reminiscent of what the company has dealt with in the past. The CEO said he expects to...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
What Does the Fed's Meeting in Jackson Hole Mean for Bitcoin?
Bitcoin investors are keeping a close eye on what happens at the Federal Reserve's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban blasts the SEC's approach to crypto, calling chief Gary Gensler's recent comments 'BS'
Mark Cuban blasted the SEC's approach to crypto, calling Gary Gensler's recent comments "BS" on Twitter. SEC Chief Gary Gensler said in a recent op-ed that the agency will treat crypto the same as other markets. Cuban has criticized the SEC before, using the hashtag "savecryptofromtheSEC" on Twitter. Billionaire investor...
blockchain.news
WisdomTree Adds Polygon and Avalanche to Crypto-Basket ETPs
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., a New York-based exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product provider and asset manager, announced on Monday that it has added Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) to indices at two physically backed crypto basket exchange-traded products (ETPs), the WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC) and the WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT). The...
