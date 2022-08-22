Giving back to the community and getting a day outside can be just what the doctor ordered. And we’ve got just the ticket for you with the Sioux Falls Marathon which gives a portion of the proceeds to Sanford Children’s & Children’s Miracle Network. Thomas Lee, the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, stopped by to help us understand how everyone can get involved in the marathon, even If you’re not a runner.

