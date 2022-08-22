Read full article on original website
Eye on KELOLAND: Chasing classic cars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mustang. Corvette. Camaro. Names that are sure to pique the interest of people in the car community. A select few even have the time and talent to make their dream car a reality. Step into the garage of Tom Olsen and you’ll find his...
Running, racing and reunions, oh my!
Where were you 50 years ago? If it was graduating from one of the Sioux Falls High Schools then make sure you check out the details for their upcoming all-school reunion. Did you read the latest KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, “The Art of Racing in the Rain”? We reviewed this book about a dog who is mad at monkeys but nonetheless has some profound advice.
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
Supporting runners at the Sioux Falls Marathon
Giving back to the community and getting a day outside can be just what the doctor ordered. And we’ve got just the ticket for you with the Sioux Falls Marathon which gives a portion of the proceeds to Sanford Children’s & Children’s Miracle Network. Thomas Lee, the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, stopped by to help us understand how everyone can get involved in the marathon, even If you’re not a runner.
The dangers of farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
Sioux Falls police aware of an increase in gun violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Years ago, a shooting in Sioux Falls was a rare thing, but it’s becoming a much more common event. A recent uptick in crimes involving guns has police investigators busy in Sioux Falls. Early Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls police rushed to a northeast...
Police: Nothing suspicious found in package
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say that there was nothing suspicious found inside the package. The intersection is once again open. Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city.
New mural pops up in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mural that calls for peace from gun violence. Artist Kyle Holbrook has been traveling around the United States and 43 countries as part of the Gun Violence Awareness Tour. He has lost many friends and family members to gun violence. He says his goal is to use art as a way to connect people on issues.
Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
Late summer storms can still pack a punch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know how fast the weather can change in KELOLAND during the summer as dark clouds gather and rumbles of thunder approach. Here are some timely reminders of how we track lightning. Just like no two thunderstorms are exactly the same, neither are...
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at two occupied apartments in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, no one reported injuries after bullets entered their apartment. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, multiple people reported hearing gunshots, and two apartments sustained bullet holes. Clemens said for one of the apartments, possible the bullet holes could have been from a prior incident however, the other apartment did sustain damage from the shots fired early Wednesday morning.
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
Shots fired at Sioux Falls apartment building overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating gunshots overnight that damaged two apartment buildings. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 6th Street and Lewis Avenue. Ten shell casings were found outside and the two buildings had bullet holes. Police say people...
Fall activities in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
kynt1450.com
Riverboat Days a Huge Success For Yankton
Riverboat Days 2022 took the Yankton community by storm over the weekend. The event saw food and art vendors, the Riverboat Days Parade, fireworks, and live musical performances by Colt Ford and Saving Abel. Riverboat Days Official Katie Greene says that the weekend was a huge success. Greene also says...
Answers, information sought in pair of Sioux Falls homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not know who killed two 36-year-old men in what investigators believe are unrelated homicide cases. According to police, a homicide happened close to East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue on Saturday; the victim in this homicide has been identified as Tunis Lomax. Additionally, the body of Paul Billion was found inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Friday. Investigators say gunfire took Billion’s life in a homicide either last Tuesday or Wednesday.
Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
