Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL
FOX Sports

Panthers rookie QB Corral's season over after foot injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in Friday night’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots. NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Titans trim to 80 by placing rookie kicker on reserve list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are making sure they keep undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak around a bit longer. The Titans placed Shudak on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The move trimmed their roster to 80 by the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon. That also means...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Three Big Ten players primed for breakout seasons

With the 2022 college football season nearly upon us, it's time to look at which players could take a big step into the spotlight. In the Big Ten, it is competitive as always, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked in the top 10 and Michigan State and Wisconsin rounding out the top 25. Our CFB analyst, RJ Young, named three Big Ten players he expects to have breakout seasons in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Vikings acquire backup QB Nick Mullens in trade from Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After another inconsistent preseason performance, the Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to the competition to be the backup to Kirk Cousins. Minnesota acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings announced the deal Monday and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys: First franchise worth $8 Billion | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are for the 14th year in a row the most valuable franchise in all of sports, but this year they have reached new heights. The NFL team is now worth $8 Billion dollars, and are the first team to generate over $1Billion in revenue. Skip Bayless, possibly biggest Cowboys fan ever, reacts to this news, and explains that while it is exciting, he needs this success to translate into wins for his team.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Chargers hope improvements on defense make them contenders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has the most passing yards, completions and touchdowns through his first two years than any quarterback in NFL history. Yet, for all that Herbert has done, it hasn’t resulted in the Los Angeles Chargers getting to the postseason. After an aggressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Alabama gives Nick Saban $93.6 million megadeal

Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved the extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Deion Jones comes off PUP list for Falcons, ready to compete

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones came off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and was finally back at practice. Now he must carve out a role for himself on defense. Jones knows nothing is guaranteed, including a starting spot he’s had since Atlanta drafted him...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin scores kickoff, punt return TDs vs. Chargers | UNDISPUTED

USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin turned heads on Saturday when he returned not only a kickoff, but also a punt for a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike McCarthy called the return specialist 'very dynamic' when it comes to his role on special teams. Shannon Sharpe explains why Turpin may be the Cowboys' 'best returner since Prime Time.'
DALLAS, TX

