Auberry, CA

KMPH.com

Traffic Alert: Car fire on Hwy 41 near Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News received word of a car on fire on Hwy. 41 before Coarsegold. The car was burning in the northbound lane near Road 200. The driver was able to get out safely and fortunately, the fire did not spread to the brush along the highway.
CHP helicopter helps rescue injured hiker at Edison Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County sheriff's deputies say an injured man was airlifted from Lake Thomas A. Edison Tuesday morning. The area where he fell is on the upper side of Edison Lake at a place called Black Rock. Fresno Sheriff's deputies, the CHP helicopter, and EMS...
Cynthia Vang Killed in Multi-Car Crash on Church Avenue [Fresno, CA]

30-Year-Old Woman Dead after 3-Vehicle Accident near Hughes Avenue. The incident occurred just after 3:00 p.m., near West and Hughes Avenue. Investigators say a Kia stopped on the westbound lanes of Church Avenue to make a left turn into a residence. There, a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the Kia, pushing it...
Jamal Garrett Killed in Garbage Truck Collision on Chestnut Avenue [Fresno, CA]

38-Year-old Man Dead after Two-Car Crash near Lane Avenue. The fatal accident occurred on August 11th, at around 9:10 a.m., near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and Lane Avenue. Reports indicated that Garrett was driving a white Buick west on Lane Avenue when he collided with the front of the...
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
CHP: Motorcyclist slams into shipping container in Friant

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed into a shipping container Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported just after 11:00 a.m. at Friant Road and Belcher Street in Friant. Investigators say a man was riding a motorcycle with a group of bikers when he went […]
