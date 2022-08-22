Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
L.A. Weekly
Raymond Garza Killed in Train Collision on Avenue 424 [Tulare County, CA]
Car Crash near Nebraska Avenue Left One Dead and One Injured. The incident happened on August 20th, just after 2:00 a.m.,. According to the California Highway Patrol, they started receiving reports just after 2:00 a.m., on Avenue 424, just outside of the city of Dinuba. According to reports, Garza was...
KMPH.com
Traffic Alert: Car fire on Hwy 41 near Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News received word of a car on fire on Hwy. 41 before Coarsegold. The car was burning in the northbound lane near Road 200. The driver was able to get out safely and fortunately, the fire did not spread to the brush along the highway.
KMPH.com
CHP helicopter helps rescue injured hiker at Edison Lake
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County sheriff's deputies say an injured man was airlifted from Lake Thomas A. Edison Tuesday morning. The area where he fell is on the upper side of Edison Lake at a place called Black Rock. Fresno Sheriff's deputies, the CHP helicopter, and EMS...
KMJ
Woman Picking Kid Up From School Tests 4 Times Over DUI Limit Following Hit-and-Run
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis woman is accused of committing a hit-and-run after drunkenly picking her kid up from school. Clovis Police say the call about the hit-and-run came in a little before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a driver side-swiped their car in front of a school near Bullard and Helm in Clovis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Cynthia Vang Killed in Multi-Car Crash on Church Avenue [Fresno, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Dead after 3-Vehicle Accident near Hughes Avenue. The incident occurred just after 3:00 p.m., near West and Hughes Avenue. Investigators say a Kia stopped on the westbound lanes of Church Avenue to make a left turn into a residence. There, a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the Kia, pushing it...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Merced
A 59-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Merced on Monday evening.
L.A. Weekly
Jamal Garrett Killed in Garbage Truck Collision on Chestnut Avenue [Fresno, CA]
38-Year-old Man Dead after Two-Car Crash near Lane Avenue. The fatal accident occurred on August 11th, at around 9:10 a.m., near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and Lane Avenue. Reports indicated that Garrett was driving a white Buick west on Lane Avenue when he collided with the front of the...
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highway 41/180 connector ramp to be shut down every night through mid-November
Construction crews will be replacing the metal guard rail on the left side of the connector between Westbound 180 and Northbound 41 in Fresno with a concrete barrier.
Clovis mom arrested for DUI crash after picking up her child at school
Police say the woman drove drunk to pick up her child at a Clovis Unified school with a BAC level of over 4 times the legal limit.
KMPH.com
Clovis Police arrest Fresno man for multiple overnight thefts, prowling, and stolen cars
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail after Fresno Police arrested him for grand theft auto, theft, and prowling. The suspect is 34-year-old Alexander Valdez. On the morning of August 24, detectives with Clovis Police served a search warrant at Valdez' home...
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Dinuba family mourns 29-year-old killed in stationary train crash
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family in Dinuba is mourning the loss of their loved one, 29-year-old Raymond Garza, after he was killed in a car accident just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. “It’s like a dream, it doesn’t feel real. He’s going to be missed” said Elsa Gonzales. “At five o’clock in the morning […]
500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited
A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
‘He was a good guy’: Family remembers man who drowned saving girl
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 62-year-old Arthur Caballero said he will always be remembered as not just a great dad, father, and grandfather, but also a hero. “He was a good guy, I love him,” said his son, Arthur Ramirez Caballero, Jr. on the morning of Aug. 24. Back in June 2020, […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
47-year-old woman's body found in San Joaquin River
A 47-year-old woman died after going underwater in the San Joaquin River at Skaggs Bridge Park in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.
CHP: Motorcyclist slams into shipping container in Friant
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed into a shipping container Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported just after 11:00 a.m. at Friant Road and Belcher Street in Friant. Investigators say a man was riding a motorcycle with a group of bikers when he went […]
Comments / 0