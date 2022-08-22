ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Despite July flooding, nonprofit still helping families get ready for new school year

By Mallory Thomas
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dkcz_0hQ4JDcx00

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – St. Louis families are getting students ready to head back to school this week. Some families are doing that while still dealing with the aftermath of July’s historic flooding.

The Little Bit Foundation, a nonprofit which helps thousands of students each year with books, uniforms, and other supplies, found itself in need of assistance after floodwaters wiped out almost all its supplies.

Auset Wilson and Corderro Latimore already have their school supplies for the new year, but there are others who need help. That’s where the Little Bit Foundation steps up.

“I’m looking forward to it and I know my mom is. Well, I think so. Yeah, she is. My favorite subject is math, so I would say math,” Wilson said.

Parson announces special session for tax cut talks

“Gym, so I can play basketball; and science, so we can do cool experiments,” Latimore said.

Miranda Walker Jones, CEO of the Little Bit Foundation, said the damage at the nonprofit’s Brentwood headquarters is significant.

“We had 17 pallets of coats on a truck the day of the flood. So that day, we actually were taking in coats and shoes,” she said. “We had a shipment that was actually coming in before, so we had a thousand shoes in the warehouse that we lost during the flood.”

Walker Jones said they are hoping to move to a temporary location while they get supplies ready for the 48 schools they partner with in St. Louis.

“We’ve been through an incredible loss. Our team, our staff, they’re still going. They’ve been to every back to school event. They’re going to teachers nights and even though this happened, we’re not going to stop,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Brentwood, MO
Basketball
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Brentwood, MO
Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Basketball
stlouiscnr.com

Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Bit Foundation
1070 KHMO-AM

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
MISSOURI STATE
nextstl.com

2020 St. Louis Neighborhood Census Review: A dynamic population

You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
FOX 2

Fire at vacant building in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vacant one-story brick building in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis was on fire Tuesday morning. The fire started at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Davison Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department reported the fire was in the basement and the first floor. The fire was […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend

St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy