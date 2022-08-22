Read full article on original website
Blum, Damore Card 75s for Dragons in Region 6 Mega Match
ERIE, Pa. – The Warren duo of Braddock Damore and Owen Blum each shot a 75 to finish tied for second at Tuesday’s Region 6 mega match at Lakeshore Country Club. Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor shot a 74 to lead the Ramblers to a first-place finish at 309.
Dragons Top Crusaders in Soggy Scrimmage
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Warren battled both its opponent and the elements and came away with a 6-3 victory over Elk County Catholic in a preseason scrimmage on Monday. Parks Ordiway led the Dragons’ offensive attack with three goals. Freshman Jack Chapman had a pair of goals, including one on a penalty kick, with classmate Logan Crissey adding another.
War Memorial Field Slated to be Ready for Warren Football Opener on Friday
WARREN, Pa. – After weeks of speculation, the new turf at War Memorial Field should be ready to go by this Friday as the Warren Dragons’ football is team scheduled to host Oil City in their season opener. “Unless something unforeseen occurs, we plan on playing Oil City...
2022 D10 Football Video Interviews: Warren
D9and10Sports interviewed the Warren football team about the upcoming season.
Jackson Valley Monday Night, Ladies League Results
WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Valley Golf Course Monday Night and Ladies League results for the week of Aug. 18. Low Putts: Kathleen Creek, Tracey Rickard, Candace Laurie – 17.
The family that skips together rocks
When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Gas Prices Fall Further in Bradford, Western PA
Gas prices in Bradford are down again this week, and by more than the rest of the region. According to the AAA survey, the average price of a gallon of Regular in Bradford this week is $4.31, down nine cents from last week. In the rest of Western Pennsylvania, the...
Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
Two houses destroyed in Elk County fire
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire claimed two homes and a dog on Tuesday in Johnsonburg. Around 12:40 a.m. crews responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Johnsonburg. Officials said everyone made it out safe, except a family dog. The fire occurred on the 500 block of High Street. The cause is […]
2 Tall Ships Make Early Appearance in Erie
Two tall ships made an early appearance in Erie ahead of Thursday's Parade of Sails. The Appledore IV and Pride of Baltimore II could be seen docked at Dobbins Landing Wednesday afternoon. They are two of the seven vessels participating in this week's Tall Ships Erie. More details on the...
Vehicle fire damages Fairview home
A vehicle fire caused damage to a home in Fairview Township. The fire happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Magnolia Blvd. Firefighters found the car fully involved when they arrived on scene. Crews had the fire under control within minutes then checked the eves of the house and the attic. The […]
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman
Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
Two Belfast Residents Charged in Portville Tractor Theft
Two Belfast residents were charged after the theft of a Portville tractor Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department charged 60-year-old Ray D. Adams and 62-year-old Kinley K. Frazier with grand larceny after the theft of a 1960’s Massy Ferguson tractor. They were released on appearance tickets...
Dog Found Burned, Abandoned Alongside Road In Cattaraugus County
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A puppy dog found burned and abandoned alongside a rural highway in Cattaraugus County has died from his injuries. This, as investigators are now pushing to find the person responsible for this malicious act. The puppy was found concealed in a bag last...
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
AT&T Adds More 5G Coverage in Pennsylvania including Crawford, Warren Counties
AT&T has added more 5G network coverage in Pennsylvania including new sites in Crawford and Warren Counties, the company announced. A total of 16 new sites went online in 13 counties this year to improve coverage and capacity. They include:. Adams County: A site in Gettysburg provides coverage along Route...
New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
