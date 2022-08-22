ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smethport, PA

Blum, Damore Card 75s for Dragons in Region 6 Mega Match

ERIE, Pa. – The Warren duo of Braddock Damore and Owen Blum each shot a 75 to finish tied for second at Tuesday’s Region 6 mega match at Lakeshore Country Club. Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor shot a 74 to lead the Ramblers to a first-place finish at 309.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Dragons Top Crusaders in Soggy Scrimmage

ST. MARYS, Pa. – Warren battled both its opponent and the elements and came away with a 6-3 victory over Elk County Catholic in a preseason scrimmage on Monday. Parks Ordiway led the Dragons’ offensive attack with three goals. Freshman Jack Chapman had a pair of goals, including one on a penalty kick, with classmate Logan Crissey adding another.
WARREN, PA
Titusville Herald

The family that skips together rocks

When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
FRANKLIN, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Gas Prices Fall Further in Bradford, Western PA

Gas prices in Bradford are down again this week, and by more than the rest of the region. According to the AAA survey, the average price of a gallon of Regular in Bradford this week is $4.31, down nine cents from last week. In the rest of Western Pennsylvania, the...
BRADFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two houses destroyed in Elk County fire

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire claimed two homes and a dog on Tuesday in Johnsonburg. Around 12:40 a.m. crews responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Johnsonburg. Officials said everyone made it out safe, except a family dog. The fire occurred on the 500 block of High Street. The cause is […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

2 Tall Ships Make Early Appearance in Erie

Two tall ships made an early appearance in Erie ahead of Thursday's Parade of Sails. The Appledore IV and Pride of Baltimore II could be seen docked at Dobbins Landing Wednesday afternoon. They are two of the seven vessels participating in this week's Tall Ships Erie. More details on the...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vehicle fire damages Fairview home

A vehicle fire caused damage to a home in Fairview Township. The fire happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Magnolia Blvd. Firefighters found the car fully involved when they arrived on scene. Crews had the fire under control within minutes then checked the eves of the house and the attic. The […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman

Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
SHERMAN, NY
wesb.com

Two Belfast Residents Charged in Portville Tractor Theft

Two Belfast residents were charged after the theft of a Portville tractor Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department charged 60-year-old Ray D. Adams and 62-year-old Kinley K. Frazier with grand larceny after the theft of a 1960’s Massy Ferguson tractor. They were released on appearance tickets...
PORTVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested

The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
OLEAN, NY
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

