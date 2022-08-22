Read full article on original website
Intermittent lane closures for HWY 99 work scheduled to start
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Department of Transportation has announced with Security Paving Company that their intermittent nighttime lane closures for landscape work on Northbound Highway 99 will be starting. The work being done is part of the Selma to Fowler Rehabilitation Project. The work will be...
Fresno Police welcomes over 20 new officer recruits to its police force
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno Police Department's force expanded to welcome over 20 new officer recruits at its Promotional and Swearing In Ceremony on Friday in downtown Fresno on Friday. "Congratulations to each of you for your hard work and dedication to your career! We’re proud of you," said the...
11 pounds of suspected cocaine found during K9 traffic stop in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer said he noticed...
2 dead after 2 separate motorcycle crashes in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two unrelated motorcyclists are dead after two separate collisions near one another in Fresno County. The crashes happened about one hour apart and about half a mile from each other on Friday afternoon. According to CHP, the first crash happened near Hwy 41 and Harlan...
Foster Farms Semi Filled with chickens overturned after crash in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Foster Farms Semi truck that was filled with live chickens was overturned on its side after a multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened on Jenson and Cornelia Avenues. There were no injuries reported. Police are on the scene now. Jensen...
House fire in Clovis Sunday afternoon
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
Fresno Co. Coroner dies after losing control of car and falling 200 feet down mountainside
AUBERRY, Calif. — Fresno County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after its Chief Forensic Pathologist died in a collision on Highway 168 on Saturday. Deputies responded to a collision around 10:00 a.m. Saturday near Highway 168 and Beal Fire Road in Auberry. The...
Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
One man dead after shooting in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in Central Fresno. Just after 7:00 a.m. Fresno Police received calls of a man lying in the middle of the road on Orchard Street near Yale Avenue. According to police, the caller...
Money-saving tips: Low-cost to free high-speed internet for qualifying households
FRESNO, Calif. — As schools open up, school districts and county offices of education throughout California we're invited to participate in the 'Get Connected! Initiative' on Saturday. Enrollment events took place throughout the state to help more households start saving money on their monthly internet bills. Some families may...
Fire damages restaurant in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — The Salazar's Bar & Grill in Kingsburg was damaged but not destroyed by fire on Thursday. Kingsburg Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire but thanks to a fire sprinkler and working fire alarm system, the crews were able to knock the flames down quickly.
Local non-profit marks 5th anniversary supporting families of multiples at Storyland
On Sunday, families and friends gathered at Storyland Fresno to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Fresno County Multiples Club, a non-profit dedicated to supporting families of twins, triplets, and multiples. The event featured face painting, a catered breakfast from Panera, goodie bags filled with books for children. FCMC said...
Hobb's Grove prepares for spooky season, hiring five times more employees than usual
SANGER, Ca — Get ready for a spooktacular season at Hobb's Grove. It's coming back for its 24th season this year. The opening is still a month away but it's already prepping to give visitors quite the scare for an unforgetable Halloween experience. On Sunday afternoon, it hosted 'Interview...
Punk rock meets swap meet in downtown Fresno Sunday
FRESNO, Calif. — Valley locals were treated to an afternoon of arts, craft, and the sounds of punk rock music in downtown Fresno on Sunday. The Fresno Punk Rock Swap Meet Volume III was held on at Destructive Warehouse on "M" Street in downtown Fresno. The one-day event hosted by Destructive Productions and FPP. The Punk Rock lineup included live performances from Urethane, The Velisha, Johnny B Crashed, and Clinic. Bands hit the stage at 6:00 p.m.
Siblings from Fresno awarded scholarship for water conservation model
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two siblings from Fresno have been awarded a $25,000 scholarship for their model on water conservation. Pauline Victoria and John Benedict were both named Davidson Fellows Scholarship Winners for 2022. They won with their Field Evaluation Optimization and Application of a Novel AI Drought Assessment...
Week two in Valley high school football
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way but his touchdown...
