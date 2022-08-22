ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Intermittent lane closures for HWY 99 work scheduled to start

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Department of Transportation has announced with Security Paving Company that their intermittent nighttime lane closures for landscape work on Northbound Highway 99 will be starting. The work being done is part of the Selma to Fowler Rehabilitation Project. The work will be...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Police welcomes over 20 new officer recruits to its police force

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno Police Department's force expanded to welcome over 20 new officer recruits at its Promotional and Swearing In Ceremony on Friday in downtown Fresno on Friday. "Congratulations to each of you for your hard work and dedication to your career! We’re proud of you," said the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

11 pounds of suspected cocaine found during K9 traffic stop in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer said he noticed...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead after 2 separate motorcycle crashes in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two unrelated motorcyclists are dead after two separate collisions near one another in Fresno County. The crashes happened about one hour apart and about half a mile from each other on Friday afternoon. According to CHP, the first crash happened near Hwy 41 and Harlan...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

House fire in Clovis Sunday afternoon

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rush Hours#Corporal Traffic Unit
KMPH.com

One man dead after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in Central Fresno. Just after 7:00 a.m. Fresno Police received calls of a man lying in the middle of the road on Orchard Street near Yale Avenue. According to police, the caller...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fire damages restaurant in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — The Salazar's Bar & Grill in Kingsburg was damaged but not destroyed by fire on Thursday. Kingsburg Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire but thanks to a fire sprinkler and working fire alarm system, the crews were able to knock the flames down quickly.
KINGSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMPH.com

Punk rock meets swap meet in downtown Fresno Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. — Valley locals were treated to an afternoon of arts, craft, and the sounds of punk rock music in downtown Fresno on Sunday. The Fresno Punk Rock Swap Meet Volume III was held on at Destructive Warehouse on "M" Street in downtown Fresno. The one-day event hosted by Destructive Productions and FPP. The Punk Rock lineup included live performances from Urethane, The Velisha, Johnny B Crashed, and Clinic. Bands hit the stage at 6:00 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Siblings from Fresno awarded scholarship for water conservation model

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two siblings from Fresno have been awarded a $25,000 scholarship for their model on water conservation. Pauline Victoria and John Benedict were both named Davidson Fellows Scholarship Winners for 2022. They won with their Field Evaluation Optimization and Application of a Novel AI Drought Assessment...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Week two in Valley high school football

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way but his touchdown...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy