ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year

SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Robinson
Austonia

Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio

Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. Musk claims it is “the fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics,” though if it were approved, the timeline for accomplishing it is unclear. In Las Vegas, where Boring tunnels recently got approval to expand, passengers on the 1.7 mile tunnels beneath the city’s convention center reported traffic backups. He floated the idea in a reply to a larger Twitter thread that began in 2018 with a poll on tunnels. “Impossible pipedream, stupid hole in ground or both?” he asked his followers. 62% voted both.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Triples#Student Success#College Degree#The University Of Texas#Gpa#Latino
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations

As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniomag.com

Living the RV Life

Patty and Shane Gill always talked about traveling the country when they retired, but they figured that wouldn’t be until they were in their 60s or 70s. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020 and the San Antonio couple decided they might as well go for it. They took several months to sift through their belongings, hosting multiple garage sales and Facebook Marketplace sales. Once nearly everything was gone, they sold their 3,500-square-foot home and purchased a 2018 Grand Design Solitude 375 RES, an RV that hooks up to the back of their truck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utility Assistance Program receives record number of applicants

Qualifying applicants to the program should receive financial support within five weeks. (Community Impact Newspaper) The New Braunfels Utilities Assistance Program offered through the New Braunfels Food Bank still has funding to process applications, but due to high demand and lack of staffing, the response time may take longer than expected, according to the NBFB.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy