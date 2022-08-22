Read full article on original website
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
San Antonio area colleges and universities open for fall classes, tout new buildings and programs
San Antonio area colleges and universities have welcomed back tens-of-thousands of students for fall classes, touting new buildings and educational programs. Alamo Community Colleges is among those to start classes at campuses across the city. Around 90,000 students go to classes each year at one of the colleges in the district, including St. Philip's.
These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year
SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
Hazing incident prompts suspensions for 21 Alamo Heights football players, source tells KENS 5
SAN ANTONIO — Note: The following story includes graphic details. The Alamo Heights Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon responding to anonymous tips regarding "safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team." Twenty-one of those students have been suspended as a result...
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 1, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for week one of the 2022 high school football games — August 25, 26, 27 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of...
Texans react to Biden's $10K student loan forgiveness decision
Texas GOP reps don't agree with the decision.
Southside pride is strong despite complicated relationship with San Antonio
The Southside is a world within itself, separate from and unknown by many.
Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. Musk claims it is “the fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics,” though if it were approved, the timeline for accomplishing it is unclear. In Las Vegas, where Boring tunnels recently got approval to expand, passengers on the 1.7 mile tunnels beneath the city’s convention center reported traffic backups. He floated the idea in a reply to a larger Twitter thread that began in 2018 with a poll on tunnels. “Impossible pipedream, stupid hole in ground or both?” he asked his followers. 62% voted both.
Bill Miller breaks ground on new $55M Westside San Antonio headquarters
It's also seeking a tax break from the county.
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
New Braunfels ISD hires new director of safety and security
Stephen Brown began his new role as the director of safety and security in New Braunfels ISD on Aug. 18. New Braunfels ISD hired Stephen Brown as the new director of safety and security. He began his new role with NBISD on Aug. 18. “Mr. Brown will fill a critical...
Northside ISD superintendent explains safety, security procedures for upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – As parents prepare to send their children back to school, there are a lot of questions and concerns. One of them is safety: will my child be safe at school, and what is being done to ensure this?. Northside Independent School District Superintendent Brian Woods said...
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
Salad restaurant Sweetgreen set to open San Antonio spot at The Quarry
San Antonio will finally have a taste of Sweetgreen.
Three Hays CISD high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
Three Hays CISD high school students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just the past month, according to district officials.
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations
As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.
Living the RV Life
Patty and Shane Gill always talked about traveling the country when they retired, but they figured that wouldn’t be until they were in their 60s or 70s. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020 and the San Antonio couple decided they might as well go for it. They took several months to sift through their belongings, hosting multiple garage sales and Facebook Marketplace sales. Once nearly everything was gone, they sold their 3,500-square-foot home and purchased a 2018 Grand Design Solitude 375 RES, an RV that hooks up to the back of their truck.
New Braunfels Utility Assistance Program receives record number of applicants
Qualifying applicants to the program should receive financial support within five weeks. (Community Impact Newspaper) The New Braunfels Utilities Assistance Program offered through the New Braunfels Food Bank still has funding to process applications, but due to high demand and lack of staffing, the response time may take longer than expected, according to the NBFB.
