Eatonville, FL

WESH

Woman dies after being shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to OCSO, deputies responded to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue near South Orange Blossom Trail for a shooting. Deputies found a woman in her 30's who had been shot when they arrived on scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
OCOEE, FL
WESH

Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida

Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brazilian police officer wanted for 2009 murder arrested in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to court documents, Brazilian police officer Omar Assaf Junior was convicted of aggravated homicide in 2012 after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old student in Brazil in 2009. The documents say the shooting happened after an altercation at a nightclub. They say Junior...
KISSIMMEE, FL

