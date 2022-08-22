Read full article on original website
WESH
Woman dies after being shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to OCSO, deputies responded to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue near South Orange Blossom Trail for a shooting. Deputies found a woman in her 30's who had been shot when they arrived on scene.
WESH
Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
click orlando
Wheelchair-bound woman and her dog fatally struck crossing Melbourne roadway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 74-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair died Saturday after she attempted to cross a Melbourne roadway with her dog and both were struck by a car, police said. Officers with the Melbourne Police Department responded to the scene on North Wickham Road north of its...
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
WESH
74-year-old Brevard County woman, dog die after being struck by vehicle
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, a pedestrian and her dog died following a Brevard County crash. Melbourne police responded to the crash on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. A 74-year-old Melbourne woman was trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair on North Wickham when...
WESH
Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
click orlando
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
Police: South Daytona Beach woman arrested after toddler tests positive for marijuana
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A South Daytona Beach woman is facing child abuse charges after her young son was found with marijuana in his system. Evone Clifton was arrested Thursday after her 20-month-old son wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive at a home on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
flaglerlive.com
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
WESH
Police: Woman dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Volusia County parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
WESH
Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida
Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
WESH
Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
WESH
Orange County deputies ask for help solving 1984 cold case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies need help solving a cold case mystery from 1984. They say the victim was a black female who was shot and likely dumped near Frank and Liberty Street, which is just north of East Colonial Drive and west of South Tanner Rd.
WESH
Port Orange man arrested for trying to buy another child, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A registered sex offender, on probation for trying to buy a child for $200,000 in 2018, is back behind bars, accused of trying to buy another child. Eighty-five-year-old Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange was arrested Thursday after the incident at a local Winn-Dixie store. Lauren...
click orlando
3-vehicle crash reported in Longwood after railroad track ends up on road, officials say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A piece of railroad track was somehow moved onto a Seminole County roadway where a three-vehicle wreck was reported, officials said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Florida Man Arrested Trying To Buy A Child At Winn Dixie For $100,000, Again
A registered sex offender has been arrested after attempting to purchase a child that he saw in a Winn Dixie store with her mom. According to WESH, Hellmuth Kolb, 85, Port Orange, was locked up for violating probation stemming from a conviction of trying to
WESH
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
WESH
Brazilian police officer wanted for 2009 murder arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to court documents, Brazilian police officer Omar Assaf Junior was convicted of aggravated homicide in 2012 after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old student in Brazil in 2009. The documents say the shooting happened after an altercation at a nightclub. They say Junior...
