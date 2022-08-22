ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood

Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Copper River coming to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin

Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order

MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard

Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
OOSTBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor

If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 82, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI

