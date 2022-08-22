Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
No trespassing signs, fencing put up around vacant Northridge Mall
No trespassing signs and fencing have gone up around the vacant Northridge Mall in an attempt to comply with a court order to secure the property on Tuesday.
wuwm.com
Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood
Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Copper River coming to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
WISN
Village strikes $1 million deal with holdout homeowners at Foxconn site
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — After years of holding out, the final homeowners at the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant have agreed to a settlement with the village and will be moving within months. In 2017, Jim and Kim Mahoney moved in, after building what they call their "dream house,"...
CBS 58
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
milwaukeemag.com
A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin
Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
WISN
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order
MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
Eat at any of these 34 restaurants and support Children's Wisconsin
More than 34 Milwaukee-area restaurants and breweries will be raising funds to help Children's Wisconsin Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
We're Open: The Sophisticated Man Boutique
The Sophisticated Man on Michigan Street is a boutique store that is in its 47th year of selling men's clothes. Diane Hamiel owns the store.
Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard
Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor
If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
WISN
Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 82, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries and are expected to survive.
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
