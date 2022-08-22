Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO