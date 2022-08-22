Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants moving out
The fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer means 42 units will be unavailable for six to eight months. Residents are scrambling for movers, working to get their furniture out and, of course, find a place to live.
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
CBS 58
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: 12-year-old breaks into mother's locked safe
A 12-year-old stole $500 from his mom's locked safe on Monday afternoon in Waukesha, according to a Waukesha police report. The kid picked the lock with a paper clip and snuck out of the house while his mom was sleeping. He walked to Walmart and purchased a Nintendo Switch. He was escorted home and discipline will be handled on a parental level.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
WISN
Grandma hospitalized with third-degree burns for 57 days goes home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After nearly two months, a West Allis woman severely injured in a mobile home fire is out of the hospital. Kimberly Guy remembers waking up in the middle of the night to her home on fire June 19. As first responders dramatically rescued her 3-year-old...
CBS 58
Deadly overnight crash I-43 kills driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a driver was killed in a crash on I-43 Tuesday night. The crash occurred on I-43 at STH 60 near Grafton, Wisconsin. According to investigators, a truck with only the driver inside was traveling northbound on Interstate 43 when it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-year-old boy shot at Sherman Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen at Sherman Park on Tuesday. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened shortly before 6 p.m.
Kenosha police plead for community's help after shooting injures 3 people
Two people who were shot following an argument at a Kenosha bar are expected to survive but remain hospitalized, according to Kenosha police.
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County fatal crash, man identified
A West Bend man is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 43 at Highway 60 Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
WISN
Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
CBS 58
87-year-old woman dies following crash with tree near Sherman and Custer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has confirmed an adult female was killed in a crash near Sherman and Custer on the city's north side. According to police, the 87-year-old woman -- identified as Vashtie Walker -- was driving, left the roadway and collided with a tree.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 2020 police chase, officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 police chase and exchange of gunfire with an officer. Nathanial Lewek, 20, pleaded guilty in June to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; as part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.
Comments / 0