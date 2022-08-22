ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants moving out

The fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer means 42 units will be unavailable for six to eight months. Residents are scrambling for movers, working to get their furniture out and, of course, find a place to live.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Brown Deer, WI
Brown Deer, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: 12-year-old breaks into mother's locked safe

A 12-year-old stole $500 from his mom's locked safe on Monday afternoon in Waukesha, according to a Waukesha police report. The kid picked the lock with a paper clip and snuck out of the house while his mom was sleeping. He walked to Walmart and purchased a Nintendo Switch. He was escorted home and discipline will be handled on a parental level.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Deadly overnight crash I-43 kills driver

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a driver was killed in a crash on I-43 Tuesday night. The crash occurred on I-43 at STH 60 near Grafton, Wisconsin. According to investigators, a truck with only the driver inside was traveling northbound on Interstate 43 when it...
GRAFTON, WI
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FRANKLIN, WI
WISN

Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 2020 police chase, officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 police chase and exchange of gunfire with an officer. Nathanial Lewek, 20, pleaded guilty in June to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; as part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.
MILWAUKEE, WI

