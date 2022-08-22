Read full article on original website
WVNews
Preston Knights look to take the next step forward
KINGWOOD — Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Grafton, the Preston Knights came away with a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season. On the positive end, its improved off-season weightlifting program has already shown signs of major progress as the Preston defensive line seems to be developing into an overall strength.
WVNews
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title.
WVNews
New stadium lights installed at Northern High School
ACCIDENT — Crews were able to complete the replacement of field lights at the Northern Garrett High School football field two weeks ago. The lights were turned on for the first time at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
WVNews
Herbie Fund Raiser.pmd
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The deadline for Mineral County parents to sign up for assistance …
WVNews
Allegany County Schools urges drivers to keep roads safe
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) - Allegany County Public Schools opened for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday. Nearly 6,000 students will be riding school buses this year, traveling more than 1.5 million miles.
WVNews
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Although the first reading of the ordinance raising Keyser’s water…
WVNews
Tallman.jpg
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) - Nathan Michael Tallman, 25, of Ridgeley was arrested Saturday, A…
WVNews
Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
