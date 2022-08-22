Read full article on original website
Related
Community leaders respond to news of 16-year-old Emily Keiper's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two days after 16-year-old Emily Keiper of Niagara Falls was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia formally announced two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, are facing felony charges - including 2nd-degree murder and attempted robbery.
Reward offered for information in connection to homicide in June
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection to a homicide that occurred in Buffalo in June.
Buffalo man guilty for five counts in two domestic violence attacks
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on five counts of domestic violence stemming from two domestic violence attacks in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday. The court said that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks of Buffalo assaulted an elderly female. The victim […]
wutv29.com
16-year-old's death spurs anger over bail reform
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls is asking for justice after her daughter was allegedly murdered by two teen males early Friday morning. “14 and 17-year-old boys are carrying around guns and they killed an innocent girl who didn’t deserve it,” she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch
An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
Niagara Falls police warn of phone scam
According to police, the scammer pretends to be an NFPD detective and says that there is an outstanding warrant for you or one of your family members. The scammer then requests payment.
Police say it was a 'marijuana deal gone bad' that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to charges for killing a man while driving drunk
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to charges of killing a man in May of this year while driving drunk. Leander Patterson, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday. Patterson admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Levron Gray, 64, of Niagara Falls. Patterson...
WIVB
19-year-old dirt bike driver identified in deadly collision with tree trimming truck
WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old dirt bike driver is dead after colliding with a tree trimming truck in the Town of Wilson Tuesday evening. The 1999 Ford F-800, with an aerial boom and a tree chipper behind it, was headed west down Youngstown-Lockport Road near Andrews Road around 9:26 p.m.
Buffalo man arrested in connection to Aug. 2022 shooting and Jan. 2021 stabbing
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
DA, BPD commissioner speak out as bail is set for teen charged in connection with weekend homicide
It was during a press conference he was participating in when Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia learned from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn that bail was set for a 14-year old charged in connection with a weekend homicide.
Man found dead in garage during Bailey Avenue standoff
Amherst police and SWAT team members were seen investigating on Bailey Avenue for much of Wednesday morning.
29-year-old woman charged with murder following deadly Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges following a deadly shooting earlier this week in the City of Buffalo. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jasmine Craig of Buffalo has been charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders of Buffalo on Berkshire Avenue.
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
14-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Charged for Murder and Attempted Robbery
BUFFALO, NY -Two teens have been arraigned for murder and attempted robbery in Buffalo. According...
Amherst Police investigating death on North Bailey Avenue
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. After receiving a phone call from a family member saying that a person was in crisis, Amherst Police responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue. They attempted to make contact with the person on multiple occasions, and they were unsuccessful each time.
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
Comments / 4