Greenville police are still searching for a suspect they say is wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Kevin Lamont Rockemore on August 23. Officers say around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Greenville Police responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, they found 38-year-old Rockemore, of Winterville, inside an SUV. Police said he was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO