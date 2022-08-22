ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

WITN

Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
WBTW News13

North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
wcti12.com

Greenville police identify Joel Drive Shooting victim, still searching for suspect

Greenville police are still searching for a suspect they say is wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Kevin Lamont Rockemore on August 23. Officers say around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Greenville Police responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, they found 38-year-old Rockemore, of Winterville, inside an SUV. Police said he was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
cbs17

NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
WITN

Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
WNCT

Wanted fugitive arrested after traffic stop, chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol […]
WITN

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
wcti12.com

Midday murder under investigation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
wcti12.com

Greenville police investigating shooting that injured two

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said it happened Saturday, Aug. 27 near McClellan and Brown Streets. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and later, a 17-year-old male showed...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
wcti12.com

Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
truecrimedaily

N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains

MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
WNCT

Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
wcti12.com

Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
