Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
msn.com
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on the highway, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13. Kamiyah Belvin, 23,...
WITN
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have confirmed the victim and suspect in the city’s Tuesday morning homicide. Kevin Rockemore was identified as the man found dead inside his vehicle near Joel Drive and Lee Court. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old...
North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Greenville police identify Joel Drive Shooting victim, still searching for suspect
Greenville police are still searching for a suspect they say is wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Kevin Lamont Rockemore on August 23. Officers say around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Greenville Police responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, they found 38-year-old Rockemore, of Winterville, inside an SUV. Police said he was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Man accused of hitting woman with machete at North Carolina Walmart, robbing man at Taco Bell
On Saturday, officers apprehended a man for hitting a woman with a machete and robbing a customer inside of a Taco Bell.
cbs17
NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted fugitive arrested after traffic stop, chase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug distribution charges
A Bayboro man was sentenced August 23, 2022 to 70 months in prison for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” 62, pleaded guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
wcti12.com
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Greenville police investigating shooting that injured two
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said it happened Saturday, Aug. 27 near McClellan and Brown Streets. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and later, a 17-year-old male showed...
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
Police: Man found shot dead in Elizabeth City street
Police in Elizabeth City say 29-year-old Marcus Moore was found shot and killed in the road on White Street early Saturday morning.
WITN
Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says what started out as a traffic stop led to a multi-state investigation and a total of five arrests on meth charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman says in July they stopped a car with Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman...
wcti12.com
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains
MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
wcti12.com
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
Comments / 0