Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Flash flood warning in effect for Tarrant County as thunderstorms roll into North Texas

By Roger Pinckney
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning late Sunday night for Tarrant County as thunderstorms moved into the area.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until midnight, along with a flash flood watch until noon Monday as strong storms are expected to continue throughout the North Texas area.

Just before 10 p.m., radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The weather service estimates that between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen in parts of Tarrant County.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and other low-lying and poor-drainage areas are susceptible to flooding.

Storms began moving into Tarrant County about 9 p.m. Sunday, bringing heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds. The rain is expected to continue until close to midnight as it moves east across the area.

Areas that could experience flash floods include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Azle, Richland Hills and River Oaks.

The weather service calls for a 100% chance of rain Monday, with at least another inch possible in most areas. There is a 50% chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday before chances begin to taper off starting Wednesday.

