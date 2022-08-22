ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Rookie Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux to Have Tests on Injured Knee

By Patricia Traina
 3 days ago

There is some early optimism that New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux avoided a catastrophic outcome following the rookie's second-quarter knee injury.

The New York Giants are leaving nothing to chance regarding the right knee injury suffered by rookie first-round edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in Sunday night's 25-22 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thibodeaux was injured in the second quarter on a block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The former Oregon defender fell to the turf and immediately clutched his right knee in pain but managed to pull himself together and walk off the field under his own power despite a cart being sent out for him.

Thibodeaux was examined on the Giants sideline in the blue medical tent before emerging moments later smiling and laughing . He later returned to the Giants locker room accompanied by a member of the team's medical staff.

While Thibodeaux's night was done at that point, early signs are that the rookie might have escaped a potentially season-ending injury. Thibodeaux was spotted leaving the Giants locker room without any type of support or visible brace and told reporters waiting for head coach Brian Daboll's postgame press conference, "I'm good; we're good. Good news."

Daboll said in his postgame press conference that the team would send Thibodeaux for additional diagnostic tests, which will hopefully confirm the best-case scenario. The rookie, selected fifth overall in this year's draft, will probably not work this week in practice, which will include a joint session against the New York Jets, nor play in next Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets.

