Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Buffalo teachers to rally for better pay, staffing
Buffalo teachers are planning to rally in front of city hall, calling for better wages, among other things.
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Zephyr closes on Buffalo land for planned $300M cannabis campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction on the first building in a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will start this week following the sale of 80 acres of city-owned land to the project’s development team. According to Aug. 24 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s...
Kaleida Health workers to hold strike authorization vote in September
According to the unions, a yes vote authorizing a strike does not mean they will go on strike but they will have the power to do so.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hundreds of Erie County businesses to receive millions in grants
Officials say more than 260 small businesses will soon receive grants of up to $40,000 in an effort to help revitalize storefronts. The money will be used to improve storefronts, including the repairing or replacing building façade, awnings, signage, window and door treatments, roof replacement, and lighting, as well as to generate walk-in clients.
eastchesterreview.com
Applications increase under state’s Red Flag Law
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) under New York’s Red Flag Law—with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Hochul took decisive action in the wake...
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
Former Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
Paladino: 'It's time to move on to the next chapter'
Carl Paladino all but conceded the NY23 Republican primary to Nick Langworthy Wednesday afternoon. He issued a brief statement saying he’s moving on to the next chapter in his life.
WKBW-TV
Walden Galleria to host ‘WNY Get Hired Job Fair’ on September 14
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" on September 14. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store. "The WNY Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity...
Joe Sempolinski reacts to special election win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Sempolinski won the NY-23 special election on Tuesday for a four-month term in Congress. Sempolinski joined News 4 at 4 to discuss his win and plans for the upcoming months. Watch the full interview above.
thetrace.org
The ATF’s Ghost Gun Rule Goes Into Effect
The ATF’s new ghost gun rule goes into effect today. The regulations require that parts used to manufacture ghost guns are serialized and that purchasers undergo a background check. On Tuesday, a federal judge denied an injunction request from a coalition of Republican state attorneys general and gun groups to block the rules from going into effect. “The Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate likelihood of success on the merits and irreparable harm,” U.S. District Judge Peter Welte wrote in his decision, allowing the rule to go live as the court proceedings play out. In a filing, the Justice Department cited Welte’s decision in a separate pending case against the rule brought by a ghost gun company in Texas. As Alain Stephens reported last week, many ghost gun retailers were trying to sell off their inventory ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, the regulation won’t apply to the estimated millions of weapons already in circulation. The difficulties of curbing ghost gun production: The Baltimore Banner, Reno Gazette Journal, and ProPublica report on how legal efforts to ban ghost guns haven’t stopped businesses like Polymer80, a Nevada-based company whose parts police have found in a bulk of ghost gun recoveries in many cities.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo nurse making strides in MS research
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York nurse is making strides in multiple sclerosis research thanks to an award. Lana Pasek has more than 30 years of nursing experience, and in that time she met patients with MS who complained of fatigue everywhere in their bodies, including the brain.
West Seneca Town Supervisor upset with ECWA's land purchase
The Erie County Water Authority has purchased about 50 acres of land in West Seneca's industrial park. But the town won't see any tax dollars from the deal.
BPS holds food distributions, taking action against food insecurity in the community
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Over five thousand meals were handed out to families of Buffalo Public School students on Tuesday, helping fight food insecurity one plate at at time. “We like giving back, we love helping our community, and that’s exactly why we are here.” said Jennifer Jackson, Cafeteria Manager at BPS School 74 Hamlin Park. “I […]
Local teacher shortage concerns before schools return to session?
School is almost back in session in Western New York, but it’s not without some shortages of teachers for kids across all levels of learning. Read more here:
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
thechallengernews.com
2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!
The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
Buffalo Public Schools distribute free meals to the community
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 30, schools will be distributing 7-days worth of breakfast and lunch meals with fresh produce and dairy products. The distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m.
