The ATF’s new ghost gun rule goes into effect today. The regulations require that parts used to manufacture ghost guns are serialized and that purchasers undergo a background check. On Tuesday, a federal judge denied an injunction request from a coalition of Republican state attorneys general and gun groups to block the rules from going into effect. “The Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate likelihood of success on the merits and irreparable harm,” U.S. District Judge Peter Welte wrote in his decision, allowing the rule to go live as the court proceedings play out. In a filing, the Justice Department cited Welte’s decision in a separate pending case against the rule brought by a ghost gun company in Texas. As Alain Stephens reported last week, many ghost gun retailers were trying to sell off their inventory ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, the regulation won’t apply to the estimated millions of weapons already in circulation. The difficulties of curbing ghost gun production: The Baltimore Banner, Reno Gazette Journal, and ProPublica report on how legal efforts to ban ghost guns haven’t stopped businesses like ​​Polymer80, a Nevada-based company whose parts police have found in a bulk of ghost gun recoveries in many cities.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO