Buffalo, NY

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Hundreds of Erie County businesses to receive millions in grants

Officials say more than 260 small businesses will soon receive grants of up to $40,000 in an effort to help revitalize storefronts. The money will be used to improve storefronts, including the repairing or replacing building façade, awnings, signage, window and door treatments, roof replacement, and lighting, as well as to generate walk-in clients.
Applications increase under state’s Red Flag Law

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) under New York’s Red Flag Law—with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Hochul took decisive action in the wake...
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
The ATF’s Ghost Gun Rule Goes Into Effect

The ATF’s new ghost gun rule goes into effect today. The regulations require that parts used to manufacture ghost guns are serialized and that purchasers undergo a background check. On Tuesday, a federal judge denied an injunction request from a coalition of Republican state attorneys general and gun groups to block the rules from going into effect. “The Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate likelihood of success on the merits and irreparable harm,” U.S. District Judge Peter Welte wrote in his decision, allowing the rule to go live as the court proceedings play out. In a filing, the Justice Department cited Welte’s decision in a separate pending case against the rule brought by a ghost gun company in Texas. As Alain Stephens reported last week, many ghost gun retailers were trying to sell off their inventory ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, the regulation won’t apply to the estimated millions of weapons already in circulation. The difficulties of curbing ghost gun production: The Baltimore Banner, Reno Gazette Journal, and ProPublica report on how legal efforts to ban ghost guns haven’t stopped businesses like ​​Polymer80, a Nevada-based company whose parts police have found in a bulk of ghost gun recoveries in many cities.
Buffalo nurse making strides in MS research

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York nurse is making strides in multiple sclerosis research thanks to an award. Lana Pasek has more than 30 years of nursing experience, and in that time she met patients with MS who complained of fatigue everywhere in their bodies, including the brain.
2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!

The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...

