Baton Rouge, LA

Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
Pedestrian hit early Wednesday morning on Perkins Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Rd. and Meadow Park Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency responders said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with minor...
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
Police: LSU student was shot after he tried to disarm mugger outside dorm; officers ID suspected attacker

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who was shot during an attempted robbery outside a dorm building reportedly got into a struggle with his attacker before the gun went off. A newly filed arrest warrant identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Clarence Hypolite, who met the victim during LSU's "Welcome Week," an orientation period for its newest class of freshman students.
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 East at Washington Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Weather conditions are causing quite a few traffic incidents Monday (August 22) afternoon, and along those lines, officials say a crash is in the roadway along I-10 East at the Washington Street exit. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD)...
Meeting held to debate if Scotlandville liquor store should close

SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 60-year business Vince’s Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue keeps busy — but crime is creeping closer. This has some people in the area blaming the store. “We’re not doing nothing wrong, ya know? We’re not selling nothing illegal from in here,” said...
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
