Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
LSU student kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, LSUPD says
An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, according to LSU Police. LSU sent an emergency text and email to students notifying them of the incident Wednesday. The investigation is still active and the university is asking people to contact LSU Police with information regarding the incident.
Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations following suspicious activity
LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution when she visited the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
‘This has to stop’: Neighbor reacts to Madison Avenue drive-by
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officers arrived late Wednesday morning at the shooting scene on Madison Avenue. One woman is mourning the loss of someone who she considered family. “This has to...
Baton Rouge Resident Voices Frustrations after Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
After reports came out regarding a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, one resident is voicing her frustrations over the crime across the city. See her emotional statement plus more details here. "We need to clean up. Because black lives matter, but black lives are being lost... over bulls#@*" According to...
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
Pedestrian hit early Wednesday morning on Perkins Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Rd. and Meadow Park Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency responders said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with minor...
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
Police: LSU student was shot after he tried to disarm mugger outside dorm; officers ID suspected attacker
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who was shot during an attempted robbery outside a dorm building reportedly got into a struggle with his attacker before the gun went off. A newly filed arrest warrant identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Clarence Hypolite, who met the victim during LSU's "Welcome Week," an orientation period for its newest class of freshman students.
Portion of La. 1 in Plaquemine to temporarily shut down for repairs Tuesday night
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The left lane southbound of La. 1, between La. 77 and Meriam Street in Plaquemine, will shut down temporarily for repairs, DOTD announced. The right lane will remain open. Temporary repairs will begin on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23. The lane will re-open on the...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 East at Washington Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Weather conditions are causing quite a few traffic incidents Monday (August 22) afternoon, and along those lines, officials say a crash is in the roadway along I-10 East at the Washington Street exit. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD)...
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
Meeting held to debate if Scotlandville liquor store should close
SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 60-year business Vince’s Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue keeps busy — but crime is creeping closer. This has some people in the area blaming the store. “We’re not doing nothing wrong, ya know? We’re not selling nothing illegal from in here,” said...
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
Police release pictures of suspect in attempted rape at BREC park
BATON ROUGE - Police released pictures of an attacker that attempted to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier in the month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a woman was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. WBRZ spoke with...
