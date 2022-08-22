Read full article on original website
Xavier Watts to play on both sides of the ball for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The injury to wide receiver Avery Davis leaves an already thin position group even thinner. However, Head Coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are planning to fill that void by having one player see action on both sides of the ball. Safety Xavier Watts began...
WNDU kicks off new era of Notre Dame football with ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ Preseason Special
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The much-anticipated 2022 Notre Dame football season is about to begin. And the 16 Sports Team is counting you down with the “Countdown to Kickoff” Preseason Special on WNDU-TV. This Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., Chuck Freeby, Matt Loch, and Drew Sanders will break down all the storylines from the offseason.
Edwardsburg Eddies gearing up for season opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - High school football season gets underway in Michigan on Thursday night, but the Edwardsburg Eddies will have to wait one more day. They’re game was pushed back to Friday night at Hope College in Holland, where they’ll face Division 5 powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic, who rattled off five straight state championships from 2013-2017.
Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the shooting death of Dante Kittrell, 51, of South Bend, was a justifiable homicide. A joint investigation by the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department into Kittrell’s death was completed and turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined his death was justifiable on Wednesday after reviewing the investigation.
Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020 has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
South Bend double murder suspect arraigned
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in a double murder investigation appeared in court via video conference for the first time since his arrest last week. On Monday, Joseph Newgent, 52, was arraigned and formally read the charges he’s facing: two counts of murder and one count of firearm enhancement.
Southold Dance Theater to hold auditions for The Nutcracker
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not feel like winter yet, but the Southold Dance Theater is gearing up for the holiday season. They are holding auditions for The Nutcracker on Saturday, August 27 starting at 10 a.m. The audition fee is $25, which includes a Nutcracker t-shirt. No...
Medical Moment: The fight against LGL leukemia
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive map to help students find free Wi-Fi The map shows locations where students can access free internet while not at school. Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead. No criminal charges will be...
South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
Man arrested in connection to Jon Paul-James Senour homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 13. According to authorities, 23-year-old Antonio White shot and killed Jon Paul-James Senour in broad daylight. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of S. Michigan Street in South Bend. Police...
Entrepreneur showcase spotlights women-owned businesses in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Women-owned businesses shared the spotlight at a local business showcase in South Bend!. C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. hosted the event inside the Rio Park events building Tuesday afternoon. More than 40 Michiana women-owned businesses highlighted their product lines, services, and more. The...
17-year-old charged; 14-year-old arrested in death of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old has been arrested for their roles in the shooting death of a corrections officer with the St. Joseph County Police Department in Mishawaka back in June. Rhema Harris, 28, was shot and killed just after 6...
Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
Granger business offers home décor, DIY classes
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger business is making sure you can achieve your dream design inside your home. Restyled Furnishing opened five years ago on State Road 23. The business sells various home décor items from local vendors. But if you’re looking to create something or spruce up...
3 hurt in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Fulton County Monday afternoon. It happened just after 2:05 p.m. on State Road 14 and County Road 650 West. Police say a 2017 blue Hyundai Tucson was driving west on State Road 14 when it crossed the center line and hit an Indiana Department of Transportation freightliner.
First Alert Forecast: Sip of water arrives Thursday afternoon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light breeze from the north. That will allow things to cool off again, back into the lower 60s by Thursday morning. Winds turn calm during the morning. Low of 62 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to...
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy, Scattered PM T-Storms
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some sunshine to begin the day with increasing clouds quickly from the west. By lunchtime the scattered showers will begin to move in from the west. Throughout the afternoon and evening there is a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms to move through. Brief heavy downpours are possible. It will be warm and muggy throughout the afternoon. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
