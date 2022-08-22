SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some sunshine to begin the day with increasing clouds quickly from the west. By lunchtime the scattered showers will begin to move in from the west. Throughout the afternoon and evening there is a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms to move through. Brief heavy downpours are possible. It will be warm and muggy throughout the afternoon. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO