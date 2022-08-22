ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Xavier Watts to play on both sides of the ball for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The injury to wide receiver Avery Davis leaves an already thin position group even thinner. However, Head Coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are planning to fill that void by having one player see action on both sides of the ball. Safety Xavier Watts began...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Edwardsburg Eddies gearing up for season opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - High school football season gets underway in Michigan on Thursday night, but the Edwardsburg Eddies will have to wait one more day. They’re game was pushed back to Friday night at Hope College in Holland, where they’ll face Division 5 powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic, who rattled off five straight state championships from 2013-2017.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the shooting death of Dante Kittrell, 51, of South Bend, was a justifiable homicide. A joint investigation by the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department into Kittrell’s death was completed and turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined his death was justifiable on Wednesday after reviewing the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Notre Dame, IN
Crime & Safety
WNDU

Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend double murder suspect arraigned

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in a double murder investigation appeared in court via video conference for the first time since his arrest last week. On Monday, Joseph Newgent, 52, was arraigned and formally read the charges he’s facing: two counts of murder and one count of firearm enhancement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Homicides#Football Team#Irish#The Blue Gold Game
WNDU

Southold Dance Theater to hold auditions for The Nutcracker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not feel like winter yet, but the Southold Dance Theater is gearing up for the holiday season. They are holding auditions for The Nutcracker on Saturday, August 27 starting at 10 a.m. The audition fee is $25, which includes a Nutcracker t-shirt. No...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The fight against LGL leukemia

Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive map to help students find free Wi-Fi The map shows locations where students can access free internet while not at school. Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead. No criminal charges will be...
WNDU

South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested in connection to Jon Paul-James Senour homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 13. According to authorities, 23-year-old Antonio White shot and killed Jon Paul-James Senour in broad daylight. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of S. Michigan Street in South Bend. Police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Entrepreneur showcase spotlights women-owned businesses in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Women-owned businesses shared the spotlight at a local business showcase in South Bend!. C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. hosted the event inside the Rio Park events building Tuesday afternoon. More than 40 Michiana women-owned businesses highlighted their product lines, services, and more. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Granger business offers home décor, DIY classes

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger business is making sure you can achieve your dream design inside your home. Restyled Furnishing opened five years ago on State Road 23. The business sells various home décor items from local vendors. But if you’re looking to create something or spruce up...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Fulton County Monday afternoon. It happened just after 2:05 p.m. on State Road 14 and County Road 650 West. Police say a 2017 blue Hyundai Tucson was driving west on State Road 14 when it crossed the center line and hit an Indiana Department of Transportation freightliner.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Sip of water arrives Thursday afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light breeze from the north. That will allow things to cool off again, back into the lower 60s by Thursday morning. Winds turn calm during the morning. Low of 62 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy, Scattered PM T-Storms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some sunshine to begin the day with increasing clouds quickly from the west. By lunchtime the scattered showers will begin to move in from the west. Throughout the afternoon and evening there is a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms to move through. Brief heavy downpours are possible. It will be warm and muggy throughout the afternoon. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy