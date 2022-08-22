ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: New Trailer Revealed for Reba McEntire’s Upcoming Movie, ‘The Hammer’

Raised with three other children in Oklahoma, Reba McEntire’s life appeared to be as normal as any other. But thanks to her mother nurturing Reba’s singing talent, the little girl grew into an icon in country music. Although landing over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart is a massive achievement in itself, the singer went on to sell 75 million records worldwide and even star in movies and television shows. At only 67 years old, Reba continues to prove herself a top talent in the entertainment industry. Not to mention she owns numerous businesses as well. And her latest venture appears to be a Lifetime movie called The Hammer, which recently released its first trailer.
