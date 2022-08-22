(South Bend, IN) - A retired priest was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run collision in St. Joseph County this week. Father Jan Klimczyk of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on Indiana 2 when hit by a vehicle. The 67-year-old Klimczyk was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver was gone before police showed up, authorities said.

