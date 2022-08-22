ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

max983.net

MCEDC updates Plymouth Common Council

Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. President and CEO of Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Laura Walls provided the quarterly update to members of the Plymouth Common Council during the regular meeting Monday. The first round of READI (Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative) Grant...
abc57.com

Residents are angry as garbage pickups are neglected in Knox

KNOX, Ind. -- A shortage in waste collectors in Knox is causing garbage disposal companies to shut down certain pickup routes. A driver shortage in companies like Republic Services has caused numerous routes to shut down leaving residents to deal with rotting and atrocious garbage. "Republic's just not picking our...
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
WISH-TV

2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
Marshall County, IN
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
hometownnewsnow.com

Priest the Victim of Hit and Run Fatality

(South Bend, IN) - A retired priest was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run collision in St. Joseph County this week. Father Jan Klimczyk of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on Indiana 2 when hit by a vehicle. The 67-year-old Klimczyk was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver was gone before police showed up, authorities said.
inkfreenews.com

Collision Stops Traffic At SR 15 And CR 1350

MILFORD — Traffic southbound and northbound on SR 15 was stopped at the CR 1350 overpass as the result of an accident involving a white Dodge Stratus and blue KIA passenger car at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Emergency responders from Milford fire and police departments, Syracuse Police...
cbs4indy.com

Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
22 WSBT

Police investigating after two teens found unresponsive at Elkhart park

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart police are investigating after two teenagers were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Officers were called out Tuesday afternoon after they were found by the river. Police say first aid and Narcan were used to try to revive the 16-year-olds. One of them later died...
abc57.com

Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
WANE-TV

DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
FORT WAYNE, IN

