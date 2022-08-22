Read full article on original website
MCEDC updates Plymouth Common Council
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. President and CEO of Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Laura Walls provided the quarterly update to members of the Plymouth Common Council during the regular meeting Monday. The first round of READI (Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative) Grant...
Residents are angry as garbage pickups are neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- A shortage in waste collectors in Knox is causing garbage disposal companies to shut down certain pickup routes. A driver shortage in companies like Republic Services has caused numerous routes to shut down leaving residents to deal with rotting and atrocious garbage. "Republic's just not picking our...
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
Priest the Victim of Hit and Run Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A retired priest was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run collision in St. Joseph County this week. Father Jan Klimczyk of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on Indiana 2 when hit by a vehicle. The 67-year-old Klimczyk was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver was gone before police showed up, authorities said.
New Benton Harbor housing development to be named after former mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A new multi-family housing development in Benton Harbor will be named after a former mayor. The 80-unit housing development, located on Riverview Drive, will be named the Emma Jean Hull Flats. Former Mayor Hull was Benton Harbor's first female mayor and is known for how she...
Collision Stops Traffic At SR 15 And CR 1350
MILFORD — Traffic southbound and northbound on SR 15 was stopped at the CR 1350 overpass as the result of an accident involving a white Dodge Stratus and blue KIA passenger car at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Emergency responders from Milford fire and police departments, Syracuse Police...
Police are investigating a homicide in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Police are investigating a homicide on Redfield Street near Oak Street. Cass County Dispatch has yet to reveal any information about the homicide. ABC57 will update the story once more information has been revealed.
Alcohol, weather factored into crash that killed Indiana State football players
Alcohol consumption and poor visibility caused by rain were factors in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
North Central Veterinary Emergency Center revamps name to Emergency Veterinary Care Centers
Name more in line with emergency animal hospital's variety of services and locations. Emergency Veterinary Care Centers is the new name for 3 Indiana-based veterinary emergency hospitals before known as North Central Veterinary Emergency Center. The company still has the same phone numbers and physical locations in Highland, Westville, and Mishawaka, Indiana.
Police investigating after two teens found unresponsive at Elkhart park
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart police are investigating after two teenagers were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Officers were called out Tuesday afternoon after they were found by the river. Police say first aid and Narcan were used to try to revive the 16-year-olds. One of them later died...
Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020 has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
Man arrested in South Bend man's murder arrested in Elkhart County for rape, burglary
ELKHART, Ind. - A man accused of murder in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour is being held at the Elkhart County Jail on rape and burglary charges for an incident on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Antonio White, 23, was arrested on the following charges:. Rape with...
