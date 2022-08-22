ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

40 arrests made in LA street takeover crackdown: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Forty people were arrested and dozens of cars impounded as part of a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened on Friday and Saturday at various locations across Southern California, the LAPD said. In addition to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
West Hollywood, CA
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
PALMDALE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man fatally shot in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez said this morning. News That...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MONTEBELLO, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another elderly person reported missing in Compton

COMPTON – An 82- year-old man who has been missing for three days and who authorities say has been diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. This is the second elderly person reported missing from Compton in less than 24 hours. Walter Lee...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

High-speed pursuit across L.A. ends with arrests in Bellflower

Authorities pursued a vehicle on multiple freeways and surface streets across Los Angeles Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went back and forth between active pursuit and observation as the dark-colored sedan weaved in and out of traffic and sped through intersections. The pursuit began in Lakewood before the […]
BELLFLOWER, CA

