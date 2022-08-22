Read full article on original website
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
foxla.com
40 arrests made in LA street takeover crackdown: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Forty people were arrested and dozens of cars impounded as part of a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened on Friday and Saturday at various locations across Southern California, the LAPD said. In addition to...
North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says
A man was arrested in North Hollywood for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries.
foxla.com
VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
Shooting in Front of Fast Food Restaurant Leaves 1 Injured
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was located suffering from a possible gunshot wound from a reported shooting in front of McDonald’s in the city of Palmdale on Monday night, Aug. 22. At approximately 10:31 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting...
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
theeastsiderla.com
Man fatally shot in El Sereno
EL SERENO -- Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez said this morning. News That...
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
newsantaana.com
O.C. man convicted after killing dad, girlfriend and shooting two others, because he didn’t want to work
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 84 years and four months to life for shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend to death and attempting to kill two roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
Man, woman accused of robbing Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood lead authorities on wild chase
A man and a woman accused of robbing a Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood were arrested Monday afternoon after they led authorities on a wild high-speed chase that spanned several Los Angeles neighborhoods, authorities say.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
WDW News Today
Anaheim Police Department Reports Over 40 Assaults, Arson, Guests Brandishing Firearms, and More Incidents at Disneyland Resort This Summer
Despite the general safety of the Disneyland Resort, some criminal incidents have occurred, according to The Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. MacDonald reports that the Anaheim Police Department responded to 21 calls at the resort in June and 26 in July. Below, you can find the logs for the...
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for allegedly robbing...
2urbangirls.com
Another elderly person reported missing in Compton
COMPTON – An 82- year-old man who has been missing for three days and who authorities say has been diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. This is the second elderly person reported missing from Compton in less than 24 hours. Walter Lee...
foxla.com
Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
High-speed pursuit across L.A. ends with arrests in Bellflower
Authorities pursued a vehicle on multiple freeways and surface streets across Los Angeles Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went back and forth between active pursuit and observation as the dark-colored sedan weaved in and out of traffic and sped through intersections. The pursuit began in Lakewood before the […]
2 injured in violent crash in Beverly Hills, police say
Police are investigating a major crash in Beverly Hills that sent two people to the hospital.
L.A. Weekly
Janisha Harris and Jamarae Keyes Killed in Speeding Collision on Broadway Street [Los Angeles, CA]
The incident took place near Manchester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to do so and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle sped through a red...
