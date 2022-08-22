Read full article on original website
James Brown
3d ago
justice is in order but why was.ypur 16 year old child in buffalo on one of the most drug infested and crime riddled neighborhoods in the city ? 🤔
Bill Breuer
3d ago
Terrible neighborhoodcrimewise. Keep yourkids close to home. Theworld is a scary place nowadays. This shouldn't ever happen, but, everyday we experience such things.
Checkmate
3d ago
Tragic, but there is a LOT more to this story. A 16yr isn't just sight seeing on the east side at night. Sounds like she wasn't accompanied by anyone other than maybe the two boys? What would she have been doing there at that time. Don't want to lay blame but actions have consequences, and this was a senseless murder.
Buffalo man guilty for five counts in two domestic violence attacks
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on five counts of domestic violence stemming from two domestic violence attacks in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday. The court said that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks of Buffalo assaulted an elderly female. The victim […]
Suspect in Buffalo shooting and stabbing arrested Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect in a shooting earlier this month and a stabbing last year has been arrested after police were notified of a man with a gun on West Ferry Street. On Monday, Buffalo Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Ferry Street and arrested Eddie Seals. Police say a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of what appears to be cocaine were recovered.
Buffalo man arrested in connection to Aug. 2022 shooting and Jan. 2021 stabbing
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information related to Town of Tonawanda stabbing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information related to a stabbing that happened last week in the Town of Tonawanda. The Town of Tonawanda Police Department reports that officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault on Wednesday, Aug. 17. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.
Woman Charged with Murder of Another in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been charged for the shooting murder of a...
wutv29.com
16-year-old's death spurs anger over bail reform
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls is asking for justice after her daughter was allegedly murdered by two teen males early Friday morning. “14 and 17-year-old boys are carrying around guns and they killed an innocent girl who didn’t deserve it,” she...
29-year-old woman charged with murder following deadly Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges following a deadly shooting earlier this week in the City of Buffalo. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jasmine Craig of Buffalo has been charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders of Buffalo on Berkshire Avenue.
Cleveland Man Pleads Guilty to Four Counts of Criminal Weapons Possession
BUFFALO, NY – (ECDA Press Release) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces...
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
Two Buffalo Teens, 14 and 17, Charged With Murder For Deadly Shooting
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that two Buffalo teens were arraigned on charges of murdering a 16-year-old girl. The two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned the weekend of August 20 and 21, 2021. The two teens were officially charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree. The minors appeared before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman on Monday, August 22, 2022, for a bail hearing. The 17-year-old was remanded, while the 14-year-old received a bail of $50,000.
Reward offered for information in connection to homicide in June
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection to a homicide that occurred in Buffalo in June.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
Police say it was a 'marijuana deal gone bad' that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
[VIDEO] West Seneca Police Officer Accepts Bike Challenge
The West Seneca Police Department is always making the community smile with their social media posts, and this is just another example. One of the newest police officers for West Seneca is still in his field training, and it’s a requirement, according to the West Seneca Police Department, to accept “all challenges from kids in parks.”
Amherst Police investigating death on North Bailey Avenue
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. After receiving a phone call from a family member saying that a person was in crisis, Amherst Police responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue. They attempted to make contact with the person on multiple occasions, and they were unsuccessful each time.
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in connection to Niagara Fall crash
The crash occurred at 9103 St. Johns Parkway in May. A resident was trapped under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
14-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Charged for Murder and Attempted Robbery
BUFFALO, NY -Two teens have been arraigned for murder and attempted robbery in Buffalo. According...
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
