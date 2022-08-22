Read full article on original website
Web3 gaming: India should be a leader, not a tech support center
India is a hub of talent, innovation, and technology, and yet the creme-de-la-creme of the country’s talent migrate overseas in search of jobs, money, and better opportunities. Similarly, the digital currency industry in India has also been noticing this trend with reports of halted digital currency trading to exchanges’ operations migrating abroad.
India presses ahead with CBDC pilot run on wholesale business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed further details of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) rollout plans. According to a report by Business Standard, the pilot testing of the digital rupee will kick off as planned in the 2022-2023 fiscal year but will be introduced to wholesale businesses.
eNaira hits $10M in transactions as Nigeria central bank targets 10-fold growth
Since the eNaira launched in October 2021, only $10 million has been transacted, equating to a tiny fraction of the digital asset trading volume over that time. Speaking during the eNaira Hackathon Grand Finale, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele revealed that digital currency hasn’t hit the ground running as projected.
Alleged Russian ransomware attacker indicted, faces extradition from the Netherlands
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has secured the extradition of Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, a Russian citizen from the Netherlands. He will face trial in the United States on allegations of participating in money laundering for a ransomware group. In a press release, the DOJ accused the 29-year-old of laundering...
Philippines demonstrates sustained animosity towards foreign digital exchanges
The Philippines is not as antagonistic towards digital assets as most other countries but it is not particularly fond of foreign exchanges. Citing recent debacles within the space, Filipino authorities have persistently advised citizens against using exchanges domiciled abroad. As part of this movement, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
The Bitcoin Association for BSV’s Annual Report Video
Zug, Switzerland, 23 August 2022: Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV Patrick Prinz introduces the highlights of the last twelve months for the Association where the BSV blockchain reached an important milestone by becoming the biggest blockchain in the world with CryptoFights alone processing more daily transactions than ETH and BTC combined.
Australia to carry out token mapping ahead of digital assets consultation
The Australian digital assets market will soon get more regulatory clarity with the government laying out plans to carry out digital tokens mapping, which will be used to make more targeted regulations to safeguard consumers. According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, the initiative will be conducted by the Department...
Tornado Cash takedown is denial stage of grief—Joshua Henslee weighs in
Last week, Ethereum-based coin mixing service Tornado Cash was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury, and its lead developer was arrested in Europe. Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a new video to share his thoughts on what’s going on. A recap of the current situation. Henslee begins by...
South African Reserve Bank promotes digital assets-friendly behavior from financial institutions
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is warming up to the digital assets market and is encouraging financial institutions under its watch to do the same. The Prudential Authority (PA), the arm of the SARB that oversees financial institutions, has called for the institutions to adopt a risk assessment approach to virtual assets service providers (VASPs).
South Korea finance giants eye digital asset exchanges by H1 2023
A new wave of digital assets exchanges is about to hit the South Korean market as several traditional finance firms set up talks with regulators to get the necessary licenses to establish digital asset exchanges that will start operating in the first half of 2023. According to a report from...
Senate committee weighs regulation for digital assets in the Philippines
Lawmakers in the Philippines are weighing how to formulate and implement regulations for the digital asset sector. In a recent Senate committee hearing, lawmakers put to task the country’s top financial regulators on how they have been protecting investors in digital assets and their plans for the future. The...
Australia’s new gov’t pledges world-leading digital asset regulations
Australia wants to become a world leader in digital asset regulations, and it all starts with a comprehensive token mapping that will give the government a better understanding of the industry, the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, has stated. “Australians are experiencing a digital revolution across all sectors of the economy, but...
Consortium to carry out first private digital sterling initiative in UK
The United Kingdom will soon see a first-of-its-kind collaboration between central banks, regulators, commercial banks, and other financial institutions towards exploring a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) under Project New Era. The Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (Digital FMI) consortium, formed by several global financial services industry players, has announced...
South Korea: FSC takes action against 16 unregistered foreign digital asset exchanges
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced plans to take action against 16 foreign digital assets exchanges operating in South Korea without proper registration. In a press release, the FSC stated that the exchanges were brought to its notice by its sub-unit responsible for overseeing the registration of digital assets exchanges—the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
CFTC to double down on consumer education for retail digital asset investors
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has pledged to double down on educating retail digital assets investors to protect the faction of the market, which is made up of a significant population of minorities that are underserved by the financial system. According to remarks made by CFTC commissioner Kristen Johnston,...
More proof that UTXO is superior to account-based systems
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. The biggest structural and elemental difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is that the former uses Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) while the latter uses an account-based model. UTXO...
Satoshi Trial Miami: Ira Kleiman ‘rehashes losing arguments’ in appealing Craig Wright lawsuit defeat
Ira Kleiman’s latest bid to relitigate his failed civil suit against Dr. Craig Wright contains a lot of rehashed info and one brand new whopper of a claim. On August 17, Ira Kleiman’s attorneys filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, seeking a fresh trial against Dr. Wright over certain assets that Ira maintains were jointly owned by Wright and Ira’s half-brother Dave Kleiman, a close friend and occasional business partner of Dr. Wright’s before Dave died in April 2013.
LAW・
