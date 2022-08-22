Read full article on original website
Canyon News
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
tourcounsel.com
The Luxurious Malibu Beach in California
Malibu Beach is one of the most beautiful areas to visit when we talk about coastal areas of the United States, and it is something that can be seen as we enter the highway that runs along the coast. It's no wonder so many people love this part of Los Angeles County, which is surrounded by the Santa Monica Mountains. There are more than 30 kilometers of beach, blue waters and beautiful scenery.
tornadopix.com
Emerald Bay’s $43.5 million mansion is OC’s highest price for new construction – Orange County Register
A 4,981-square-foot home in the Emerald Bay neighborhood of Laguna Beach sold for $43.5 million, making it the highest price for new construction in Orange County — per square foot. That’s $8,733 per square foot. According to Redfin and based on multiple listing service data, it’s also the...
SheKnows
Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million
Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?
Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SFGate
Castle on a Hill: $50M Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate and Vineyards
If you've ever driven into Malibu, CA, from U.S. Highway 101 via Kanan Dume Road, you've likely noticed two prominent landmarks. One is "The Bachelor" mansion in Agoura Hills, and the other is the breathtaking Rocky Oaks estate, which is now on the market for $49,500,000. The moment you spot...
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Obtains Close To $500,000 in Settlement with Former Sheraton Pasadena Hotel Operator for Unpaid Hotel Tax
The City of Pasadena has received $497,000 to resolve its claims in the bankruptcy of Urban Commons Cordova A, LLC, one of the former operators of the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel. Urban Commons took hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax and tourism business improvement district assessment monies, without turning the monies over to the city on a monthly basis, as required by law.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
spectrumnews1.com
Quality fish, simple ingredients at new Santa Monica seafood bar
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A quaint seafood bar in Santa Monica serves quality fish with few extra ingredients. The secrets to Savida's success: olive oil and lemon juice. Savida is located at 1303 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica.
kclu.org
Fancy a Fin-ternship? The Ventura County school for mermaids!
A fish tail covered in sparkling scales splashes down in water. But we aren’t at the ocean, this is a pool in Simi Valley and the fish tail…that belongs to a mermaid. This is LA Mermaid School, founded and run by Virginia Hankins, who is also known as Catalina Mermaid.
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
Antelope Valley Press
Water contractors will explore recharge options
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association agreed, on Thursday, to pursue two parallel options for recharging the underlying aquifer with surplus water from the State Water Project in and adjacent to Big Rock Creek, in the southeastern part of the Valley. A pilot study of the...
2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills, CA)
According to the officials, a major motor vehicle crash occurred in Beverly Hills on Monday night. The officials stated that two people were rushed to the hospital following a crash at Doheny Drive and Clifton Way at around [..]
signalscv.com
Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire
Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
Santa Clarita Radio
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
