2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Oklahoma governor denies clemency for death row inmate ahead of Thursday execution
Oklahoma's governor has declined to grant clemency to death row inmate James Coddington, whose scheduled execution Thursday is set to be the first of 25 the state plans to carry out through 2024. Coddington, 50, was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Albert Hale -- a man he...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. "Medical attention (was) provided," Schmerber said. "He died anyway."
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library. Summer Boismier, who was an English teacher at Norman High School, told CNN that...
Comments / 0