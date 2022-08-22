ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego

Immersive art show to support free playful art exploration classes for keiki

Christina Litman is hosting an immersive art event titled “Flower Spirits Speak” at the Wailea Healing Center on Aug. 27 that is a fundraiser to support free playful art exploration classes for children. The Flower Spirits Speak series conveys the magical transformative inspiring Mana of our Island. The...
WAILEA, HI
16 Seabury Hall students receive first AP Capstone Diplomas on Maui

Seabury Hall, a private prep school in Makawao, conferred AP Capstone Diplomas to 16 students in the inaugural program. The AP Capstone Diplomas program was piloted at Seabury Hall during the 2021-22 school year and is the only one on Maui, according to a Seabury Hall press release. The program...
MAKAWAO, HI
Emergency funds available to qualified Native Hawaiians

Native Hawaiians who need emergency funds can now apply to the nonprofit group Alu Like, Inc. Up to $2,000 in is available to a qualified applicant to help reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians who need economic assistance for necessities, including back, rent, mortgage, utilities, transportation, and funeral expenses. The $830,000...
HAWAII STATE
Roth to Talk Importance of Shopping Local at Workshop

Mayor Mitch Roth will be delivering opening remarks at an upcoming ShopBigIsland.com business forum and workshop hosted by Hawai‘i Island Visitors Bureau and Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce in Hilo. The forum will take place from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. Registration is free...
HILO, HI
Cop on Top Fundraiser For Special Olympics Returns

Big Island police will again be raising funds for Special Olympics athletes for three days later this week. After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawai‘i Police Department is proud to sponsor the 19th annual Cop on Top fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawai‘i starting at 7 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27, at the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores.
HILO, HI
Interactive map shows detailed flood forecast for West Maui

The Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System’s online map allows users to see flooding forecasts for when the sea level rises up to 6.5 feet. PacIOOS updated its interactive mapping tool to accommodate various scenarios of sea level rise. The map can help residents, businesses and state agencies to plan...
ENVIRONMENT
Things to Do on O‘ahu in September 2022

Sept. 3–4 After a pandemic postponement, the Okinawan Festival returns for a two-day in-person event with the theme of “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.” Indulge yourself in everything Okinawan through food, arts and crafts, a bonsai exhibit and more. Hawai‘i Convention Center, okinawanfestival.com. FESTIVAL. 46th Annual Honolulu Intertribal...
ERIC NAM
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE
Reservations Required for AARP Hawaiʻi Shredding Event, Sept. 10

After a two-year pandemic delay, AARP Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Access Corporation, will hold a free document shredding and food drive event on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Maui. In a change from previous years, appointments must be made to drop off documents for shredding. Those without an appointment will be turned away.
HAWAII STATE

