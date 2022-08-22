Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Immersive art show to support free playful art exploration classes for keiki
Christina Litman is hosting an immersive art event titled “Flower Spirits Speak” at the Wailea Healing Center on Aug. 27 that is a fundraiser to support free playful art exploration classes for children. The Flower Spirits Speak series conveys the magical transformative inspiring Mana of our Island. The...
mauinow.com
16 Seabury Hall students receive first AP Capstone Diplomas on Maui
Seabury Hall, a private prep school in Makawao, conferred AP Capstone Diplomas to 16 students in the inaugural program. The AP Capstone Diplomas program was piloted at Seabury Hall during the 2021-22 school year and is the only one on Maui, according to a Seabury Hall press release. The program...
mauinow.com
Emergency funds available to qualified Native Hawaiians
Native Hawaiians who need emergency funds can now apply to the nonprofit group Alu Like, Inc. Up to $2,000 in is available to a qualified applicant to help reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians who need economic assistance for necessities, including back, rent, mortgage, utilities, transportation, and funeral expenses. The $830,000...
bigislandnow.com
Roth to Talk Importance of Shopping Local at Workshop
Mayor Mitch Roth will be delivering opening remarks at an upcoming ShopBigIsland.com business forum and workshop hosted by Hawai‘i Island Visitors Bureau and Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce in Hilo. The forum will take place from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. Registration is free...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy. “I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra. “The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas added. Vierra and De Freitas now run...
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
Gardeners can receive up to $5k from this grant
Home gardeners will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 because of a $3 million grant that was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of customers on Maui are without power Tuesday morning as the island deals with a widespread outage. The outage occurred 2:45 a.m. impacting an estimated 65,000 customers. As of 9:15 a.m., Hawaiian Electric said roughly 15,000 customers are still without power. Crews are still working to...
bigislandnow.com
Cop on Top Fundraiser For Special Olympics Returns
Big Island police will again be raising funds for Special Olympics athletes for three days later this week. After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawai‘i Police Department is proud to sponsor the 19th annual Cop on Top fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawai‘i starting at 7 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27, at the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores.
Made In Hawaii Festival showcases local businesses
The festival features more than 300 vendors showcasing food, clothing, jewelry, crafts, books and more from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
mauinow.com
Three rehabilitated nēnē find homes in Hawaiʻi Sanctuary on slopes of Maunakea
Three nēnē geese were released into the Hawai‘i Island Nēnē Sanctuary earlier this month, on the lower slopes of Mauna Kea, after being rehabilitated. One had a toe injury. Another had a broken leg. A third nēnē (Hawaiian goose) had a wing amputated, according to personnel with the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Interactive map shows detailed flood forecast for West Maui
The Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System’s online map allows users to see flooding forecasts for when the sea level rises up to 6.5 feet. PacIOOS updated its interactive mapping tool to accommodate various scenarios of sea level rise. The map can help residents, businesses and state agencies to plan...
honolulumagazine.com
Things to Do on O‘ahu in September 2022
Sept. 3–4 After a pandemic postponement, the Okinawan Festival returns for a two-day in-person event with the theme of “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.” Indulge yourself in everything Okinawan through food, arts and crafts, a bonsai exhibit and more. Hawai‘i Convention Center, okinawanfestival.com. FESTIVAL. 46th Annual Honolulu Intertribal...
KITV.com
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
mauinow.com
Reservations Required for AARP Hawaiʻi Shredding Event, Sept. 10
After a two-year pandemic delay, AARP Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Access Corporation, will hold a free document shredding and food drive event on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Maui. In a change from previous years, appointments must be made to drop off documents for shredding. Those without an appointment will be turned away.
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
From homeless to hopeful, Maui toymakers keep the dream alive
"Our dream is to create a children's museum here on Maui that will give kids a fun, safe, and educational place to spend time," said Ayla Grady Whalen, one of the local toymakers on Maui.
KITV.com
Power restored to most of Maui, HECO says | UPDATE
Power has been restored to most customers on Maui, HECO officials said in an update.
