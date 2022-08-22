Read full article on original website
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
Moberly man charged with threat to nursing home
A Moberly man was charged Wednesday on allegations that he threatened to "clear out" a nursing home. The post Moberly man charged with threat to nursing home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home
Boone County prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Monday with eight felonies including armed criminal action, domestic assault and stalking after he allegedly fired several shots at a woman's car and home. The post Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted murder spree in mid-Missouri
A Colorado state man who attempted to go on a murdering spree in mid-Missouri last year must undergo a mental evaluation. Eric Townsend was arrested in October 2021 after hitting a woman’s car in Cooper County near Boonville. Court documents state Townsend then dragged the woman from her car, hit and strangled her, then stole her car. He was arrested in Saline County after he stopped at a business along I-70. As officers were arresting Townsend, he allegedly told them he only stopped to find someone else to kill.
Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple
Prosecutors charged a Mexico, Missouri, man Monday with five felonies for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly couple. The post Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
ktvo.com
Trial underway in Memphis for man accused of murdering little girl
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is on trial this week for the 2018 murder of a toddler. Jury selection in the trial of Marcus Mays, 38, of LaGrange, took place Monday in a Memphis courtroom. His case is being held in Scotland County on a change of...
Columbia man charged after Friday chase
A Columbia man was charged Friday and jailed without bond after authorities say he was arrested following a chase. The post Columbia man charged after Friday chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
AREA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Michael James Sieger is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, recieving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to appear, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Sieger is described as white, about six-foot-two, and 185 pounds.
kchi.com
Apparent Murder/Suicide In Trenton
A report of a domestic dispute and gunshots Monday afternoon in Trenton lead to the discovery of a woman and a man who had been shot. In his preliminary report, Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross says they continue to investigate the incident that, for now, is considered a murder-suicide. At...
Woman charged in infant’s death at unlicensed Sedalia daycare
A 32-year-old Sedalia, Missouri woman is facing multiple charges in connection to the death of an infant last December at an unlicensed daycare.
kttn.com
Two dead in domestic violence incident on Sportsman Road in Trenton
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Communications Center at the Trenton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute and gunshots being heard from the residence at 2132 Sportsman Road. Trenton Police Officers responded to the address along with Law Enforcement Officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office,...
ktvo.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri fire departments train together
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Crews from three northeast Missouri fire departments are practicing teamwork this week. Firefighters from the Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Fire and LaPlata Fire and Rescue practiced relay pumping, water supply and hoseline handling techniques. Officials say these three departments rely on each other for mutual...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Trenton Woman
A Trenton woman was arrested Monday evening by State Troopers. Twenty-eight-year-old Camry C Holsted was arrested at about 9:05 pm for alleged careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and DWI with drugs – prior offender. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and released.
kchi.com
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
ktvo.com
Kirksville Police Department welcomes new officer
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) is welcoming a new officer to the force. Joshua Ciesemier was sworn in and began his duties with KPD on Monday. Officer Ciesemier graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia, Mo., earlier this month. Ciesemier is a Kirksville native...
kttn.com
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
krcgtv.com
Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
