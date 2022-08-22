Read full article on original website
Motorist shot on interstate following apparent accident in slow moving traffic
Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.
WTVC
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
WTVCFOX
Man leaving work near Northgate Mall robbed, kidnapped, say Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Chattanooga is recovering after police say he was robbed, kidnapped, and had his vehicle stolen early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers were called a little after 4 a.m. to 200 Northgate Mall Drive. A release says the man told officers...
WDEF
Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man was injured when he was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday Night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga police say a 39 year old man was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Shallowford Road when someone drove up next to him and started shooting. Police received a shots fired call at 9:12 p.m. and responded to the scene.
WDEF
Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
WTVC
Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Several communities and law enforcement agencies are mourning the deaths of two men who dedicated their lives to serving the public. Sergeant Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett were both killed when the helicopter they were in during an aerial mission where they were searching for marijuana clipped a power line in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
WTVC
Chattanooga McDonald's employee assaulted, woman faces several charges, 4 others sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces 8 charges after police say she assaulted an employee of the McDonald's on Gunbarrel Road last month. Police arrested 20-year-old India Clark after a traffic accident on Sunday, and after officers learned Clark had several warrants for her arrest. Those warrants stem...
WTVCFOX
False report prompts heavy police response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone falsely reported to police a shooting that happened at the home of 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning. Rep. Greene shared the news on her Twitter page Wednesday morning, saying "Last night, I was swatted just after...
WDEF
Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
wrganews.com
FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist
The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
WTVC
Fire damages home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Fire heavily damaged the top story of a home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Crooked Cove Way. (Note: the embed below does not show the exact address):
WDEF
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
TN state trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash
The search for the downed aircraft is taking place in the area around Aetna Mountain in Marion County.
Tennessee trooper and sheriff's deputy are dead after helicopter hits power lines and crashes
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's office deputy died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed during a news conference that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy had died in the crash in the area of Marion County, about 30 miles west of Chattanooga.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
WTVCFOX
Community supports family of Marion Co Detective-Commissioner who died in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A community gathered to show their support for the family of Marion County Detective and Commissioner Matt Blansett, who died in a helicopter crash over Aetna Mountain Tuesday. There was a procession Wednesday that started in Nashville and made a special trip through downtown Jasper...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 23
The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to check the residence. On scene the house appeared secure. 22-011741- 500 blk of Frawley Road- Unknown Trouble- The caller advised they could hear a woman screaming...
WTVC
Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: A "Family match"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In this week’s Wednesday’s Child, in a unique “family match”, Veatrice Conley and her daughter Violet are matched with Little Sister Kennedi. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
