Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.

JASPER, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO