Minnesota State Fair vendors prepare for millions of customers
ST PAUL, Minn. — For Michael Wentzien, San Felipe Tacos is like a second home. "My wife and I have been out here for 15 years," he said. You may know them for the award-winning tacos they cook up in the State Fair Food Building. But this year, you'll...
KARE 11
KARE in the Air: State Fair quiet before the storm
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Our latest installment of KARE in the Air provides a different look at a familiar place. In mere days, the 2022 Minnesota State Fair will be open for business, with tens of thousands of folks eating, drinking, looking at exhibits of the latest and greatest and just taking in the human zoo.
Minnesota State Fair expands resources for visitors with disabilities
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has added a few new resources for those with disabilities. New additions include audio description and captioning for some performances at the Schilling Arena, as well as ASL interpreters who are available upon request. If you or a loved one has...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
rjbroadcasting.com
2022 MN State Fair Preview: New Exhibits, Food, and Beverages
2022 MN State Fair Preview: New Exhibits, Food, and Beverages. St. Paul, MN — The Minnesota State Fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together, gets underway this Thursday, August 25th and runs through Labor Day, September 5th in St. Paul. The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best attended expositions in the world, showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art, and industry. Maria Hayden, MN State Fair Spokesperson, previewed some of this year’s new attractions.
Here's what you need to know for the Minnesota State Fair
The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.
This Is Minnesota's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you're bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun. Discount...
New Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned at state fairgrounds
ST PAUL, Minn. — Rachel Rynda has been crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, a tradition that's preceded the official start of the Minnesota State Fair. Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, was announced this year's winner at Wednesday's coronation at the state fairgrounds.
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
agupdate.com
Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, Minn. – The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Aug. 25 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Minnesota State Fair features many options to help plan your visit and offers a variety of deals and discounts. Plan Your Visit. Hours. These last two years have provided...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
mprnews.org
Scattered rain and thunderstorms developing through this evening
Keep an eye on the radar today. In fact, check out our brand new interactive radar on the MPR weather page while you’re at it. The image below from 1:10 p.m. shows scattered showers favoring western Wisconsin. You can pan and zoom our radar to see precipitation at your location, across all of Minnesota, and beyond.
St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date
The new Lunds & Byerlys in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Lunds & Byerlys' new Highland Park store in St. Paul will open next month. The grocery store on the corner of Ford Parkway and Cretin Avenue anchors...
Meet the bands performing at the Minnesota State Fair KARE 11 Barn: Aug. 25-28
Nur-d Fave Fair food: Cheese curds. Amidst a lifelong passion for performing, Matt Allen — known on stage as Nur-D — found it was hip-hop that struck the right chord. "This world of hip-hop — it's just embraced me," he said. "I've been able to be more of myself than I've ever been doing any other type of medium. It's been a lot of fun."
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair
I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
KARE 11
