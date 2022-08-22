ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

KARE in the Air: State Fair quiet before the storm

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Our latest installment of KARE in the Air provides a different look at a familiar place. In mere days, the 2022 Minnesota State Fair will be open for business, with tens of thousands of folks eating, drinking, looking at exhibits of the latest and greatest and just taking in the human zoo.
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
rjbroadcasting.com

2022 MN State Fair Preview: New Exhibits, Food, and Beverages

2022 MN State Fair Preview: New Exhibits, Food, and Beverages. St. Paul, MN — The Minnesota State Fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together, gets underway this Thursday, August 25th and runs through Labor Day, September 5th in St. Paul. The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best attended expositions in the world, showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art, and industry. Maria Hayden, MN State Fair Spokesperson, previewed some of this year’s new attractions.
KARE 11

Here's what you need to know for the Minnesota State Fair

The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.
KARE 11

Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you're bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun. Discount...
KARE 11

New Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned at state fairgrounds

ST PAUL, Minn. — Rachel Rynda has been crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, a tradition that's preceded the official start of the Minnesota State Fair. Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, was announced this year's winner at Wednesday's coronation at the state fairgrounds.
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
agupdate.com

Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, Minn. – The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Aug. 25 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Minnesota State Fair features many options to help plan your visit and offers a variety of deals and discounts. Plan Your Visit. Hours. These last two years have provided...
Kat Kountry 105

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
mprnews.org

Scattered rain and thunderstorms developing through this evening

Keep an eye on the radar today. In fact, check out our brand new interactive radar on the MPR weather page while you’re at it. The image below from 1:10 p.m. shows scattered showers favoring western Wisconsin. You can pan and zoom our radar to see precipitation at your location, across all of Minnesota, and beyond.
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
AM 1390 KRFO

Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
