Yeat is certainly one of the most unique artists to come out in the last little while. His voice and flow immediately grab your attention, and fans are still getting used to the way he raps and articulates his bars. Throughout the past few months, Yeat has been coming into his own as he has begun performing at festivals for the first time in his young career. He has become the main attraction at many of these festivals, with fans exuding curiosity over Yeat's sound.

