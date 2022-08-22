2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
Search Is On For 'Dangerous' Missouri Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband As He Slept
Authorities say Dawn Renee Wynn shot her husband, Harold Lee Wynn, in the back of the head as he slept in their southwestern Missouri camper. She later allegedly left a note and vanished from her mother's house while out on bond. The search is on for a Missouri woman accused...
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly buying body parts from Arkansas woman accused of stealing them
A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges of receiving stolen property,...
Video shows a Mississippi state police officer violently arresting a Black man during a traffic stop
Video posted to Facebook shows a Mississippi police officer restrain a Black man and kneel on him during a traffic stop.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave
Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
Mystery of judge found dead at bottom of lake after he disappeared during family getaway
THE body of a judge who disappeared while on a trip with his family has been found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, leaving authorities puzzled. Arkansas County Northern District Judge, Jeremiah T. Bueker, was found dead the morning of August 7 at 9.16 am - about 70 miles east of Little Rock.
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver
Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Hayden Falvey was cleared of all wrongdoing after a video showed the brutal arrest of Eugene Lewis, a Black driver. The post Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver appeared first on NewsOne.
Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'
The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student
A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
Arkansas officer suspended over caught-on-camera arrest had alleged history of excessive force, attorney says
One of the three Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended after a video posted on social media showed two of them pummeling a man while a third held him on the ground had previously received a complaint for alleged excessive use of force, an attorney said. Arkansas State Police and the...
Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity
Kansas Supreme Court breaks new ground with decision rejecting former Wichita police officer's claim of qualified immunity in shooting of a child bystander. The post Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Justice Department investigating Arkansas officers' use of force in arrest caught on video
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that the U.S. attorney general's office and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division will investigate a viral video that shows law enforcement officers holding down and beating a man Sunday morning outside a convenience store in Mulberry, Arkansas. The three officers were suspended Sunday...
3 Officers Suspended After Punching & Kneeing Suspect In Viral Video
Video widely circulated online shows three Arkansas law enforcement officers bashing a man's head into the ground and kneeing him several times during an arrest.
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia police didn't close patrol car door before handcuffed woman fell out and later died, investigators say
Deputies in Georgia never closed a patrol car door after putting a 28-year-old handcuffed woman in the back seat during an arrest earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday. That woman, Brianna Marie Grier, fell out of the car while it was moving and died days later from her injuries, according to police.
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”Kelly Mauldin had just been awakened by the couple's barking dogs that didn't wake up her husband before dawn on Saturday. She walked to the door of the couple's bedroom and found herself staring at a male black bear weighing about 400 pounds (181 kilograms) — about 10 feet (3 meters) away in the dining room.In an interview,...
Blue Brutality: 3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended Following Viral Video Of Extreme Beating
3 Arkansas state police officers in Mulberry have been suspended for violently beating a man in a viral video
