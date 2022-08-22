Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Sunsets Amazon Care as It Beefs Up Healthcare Services
Amazon sunset its Amazon Care service, as the eCommerce giant begins to reevaluate its healthcare assets and offerings following its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical in July, The Wall Street Journal wrote. One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice, offers on-site offices in larger U.S. metro areas, along with...
Today in the Connected Economy: Adidas Seeks Do-Over With New CEO
Today in the connected economy, Adidas looks for a new chief executive weeks after dialing its yearly outlook downward. Also, Walmart hopes to boost book sales by launching a book club, and DoorDash unveils new features to help restaurants get more insights into their customers. Saying it’s time for a...
Cashfree Teams With PharmEasy for Fast Payment Settlements
Payments and application programming interface (API) firm Cashfree Payments is teaming up with PharmEasy to automate transactions for merchants and expedite payment settlements. Using a solution from Cashfree Payments called Payouts, retailers can immediately pay vendors, process customer refunds, disburse loans and more. The solution has a 99.98% payouts success...
X Delivery CEO Says Shipping Isn’t Cost Center, It’s Deal Closer
Shipping costs have traditionally been taken for granted as an expense the buyer needed to bear. In consumer markets, that presumption has fallen by the wayside. In the wake of the pandemic, the shift to delivery from in-store shopping proved persistent, and free shipping has become commonplace. Amazon innovated with its Prime membership, including free shipping as a benefit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Wraps EV Delivery Pilot
Today in the connected economy, Walmart has concluded its pilot delivery program using vans from electric vehicle startup Canoo. Plus, BNPL firm Klarna is teaming up with Software-as-a-Service company Shoplazza, and Dick’s Sporting Goods scores with new omnichannel and experiential offerings. Walmart has wrapped its pilot program with electric...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead
With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
NMI, IRIS CRM Debut Faster Merchant Processing
Merchant management platform IRIS CRM and its parent NMI have unveiled updates to their payment gateway boarding integration. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, these updates will “consolidate workflows and greatly reduce time to processing for merchants, making it the first and only gateway with this type of instant onboarding.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Outperformance of Luxury Retail Sector Sparks Global Payments and eCommerce Pact
Omnichannel digital commerce platform XY Retail has partnered with FinTech business payments company Adyen to help luxury retailers manage in-person and online payments globally. With the partnership, luxury retailers will be able to handle all aspects of their commerce and payment needs with a single cloud-based solution, according to a...
Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Shipping DLT TradeLens Touts Q2 Integrations, but Few New Users
When IBM Blockchain and Maersk created the TradeLens in 2018, the two companies envisioned a world where competing players in every segment of the shipping industry would lay down their swords and work together to trust the incredibly complex exchange of information needed to make the business of moving widgets around the world flow smoothly to a distributed ledger.
Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program
Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
Small Business Financing FinTech Kapitus Adds $95M to Funding Capacity
Small business financing FinTech Kapitus has increased its funding capacity by $95 million, bringing its total debt facilities to $360 million. This increase enables the company to expand its ability to fund small business growth, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) press release. “Kapitus helped small businesses navigate unprecedented financial...
EMEA Daily: French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’; BNPL Firm Tamara Picks up $100M in Series B
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), French retailer Carrefour is freezing prices on 100 items, Saudi buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Tamara secured $100 million in fresh funding and more. French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’. As consumers...
Small and Large Merchants Alike Lose Significant Revenues to Disputed Payments
We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
Onbe, Equity Trust Offer Faster Disbursements to Real Estate Investors
Corporate disbursements FinTech Onbe is working with financial services firm Equity Trust Company on a project the companies say will modernize the way investors pay real estate expenses within their self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs). “Expense Pass, managed by Onbe on behalf of Equity Trust, eliminates the need for traditional...
Hazeltree Secures $14M to Grow Treasury, Liquidity Management Tech
Hazeltree has secured a $14 million strategic investment to grow its treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset and investment management industries. “This investment will fuel Hazeltree’s growth through expanding customer success and support, scaling our commercial model and innovating across our product suite,” Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin...
Online Auto Parts Battle Revs Up With eBay’s myFitment Buy
The platform wars get ever deeper, get ever broader — and, like all manner of conflict, beachheads are established. We might consider auto parts one of the more visible fronts targeted by the marquee names within eCommerce, the ones with billions of dollars in payments (and cash!) at the ready, ready to change the ways in which buyers and sellers interact.
Celsius Network Sues Prime Trust, Alleging It Still Holds Crypto Assets
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has reportedly sued its former business partner, crypto custodian Prime Trust, demanding the return of $17 million in crypto that the former says the latter still holds. Celsius Network has alleged that Prime Trust retained some crypto assets after it returned $119 million in assets...
Ant Group Partners With Malaysia’s Kenanga Bank to Debut Super App
Malaysian investment bank Kenanga has teamed with Ant Group to launch what it says will be the country’s first wealth super app. The app will integrate solutions that include stock trading, digital investment management, eWallet, cryptocurrency trading and foreign currency exchange into one platform and ecosystem, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0