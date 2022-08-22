ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia. The driver has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Wimauma. Troopers say the driver was traveling...
LITHIA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
10 Tampa Bay

Riverview man leads state troopers on chase that ended in Gainesville

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man driving a stolen box truck led law enforcement officials on a multi-county chase Wednesday morning, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. Just after 7 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the sheriff's office to pursue a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from the Marion County line, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.
GAINESVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people on motorcycle dead in Palm Harbor 3-car crash, troopers say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-year-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.
10 Tampa Bay

Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
10 Tampa Bay

Family searching for answers in 1994 Tampa murder

TAMPA, Fla. — In July of 1994, police found Brian Schuch's body beaten and stabbed to death off of Caracas Street in Tampa. His wife said she has missed him every single day since he was killed. “He was my everything he was the best father," Lauren Schuch said.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Air fryer left on overnight causes destructive kitchen fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An air fryer left on overnight sparked a devastating kitchen fire at one Spring Hill home early Wednesday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue said. Hernando County fire crews were called just after 6 a.m. to a home on Galiano Court near County Line Road. The homeowner called fire crews to say their kitchen was on fire.
SPRING HILL, FL
