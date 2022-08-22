Read full article on original website
Driver killed after tractor-trailer makes U-turn in his path
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer late Wednesday night in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 50 and Hale Road. Troopers say a man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound...
57-year-old woman in critical condition after crashing into tree, power pole
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after being ejected from her car in a crash early Thursday morning in Clearwater. The crash happened just after midnight at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when a 2011 Cadillac went off the road and hit a tree and power pole, authorities said in a statement.
Driver sent to hospital after crashing SUV into Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver is now at the hospital after crashing a car into a home's carport Tuesday afternoon in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a car crash off of Webber Street. The call came in around 1:25 p.m.
Motorist dies after losing control of bike, crashing near Sarasota intersection
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Monday night in Sarasota, according to police. Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a crash just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). Police say a 36-year-old man...
Have you seen Timothy? Manatee County deputies searching for missing 29-year-old man
BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies need your help in finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing for several days. Timothy Bennett made statements over the phone that he was planning to harm himself, Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bennett is reportedly known to stay at...
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
Man on scooter killed in crash near Selmon Expressway
TAMPA, Fla. — A man riding a scooter was killed after he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa. The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and the Selmon Expressway. Troopers say a man was driving a Nissan Altima along U.S....
FHP: Driver intentionally crashes into marked trooper's car in Tampa after I-75 chase
TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers arrested two women, one of who is accused of crashing her car into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after a multi-highway chase across Hillsborough County. The Lakeland Police Department says around 1:16 p.m. Monday, three women walked into an Ulta Beauty location in North Lakeland...
Pinellas deputy receives written reprimand after running over woman on beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who unintentionally drove over a woman on St. Pete Beach with his patrol SUV has received a written reprimand for his actions, an internal memo said. The memo, obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, says Deputy Todd Brien was on duty...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia
LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia. The driver has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Wimauma. Troopers say the driver was traveling...
Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
Riverview man leads state troopers on chase that ended in Gainesville
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man driving a stolen box truck led law enforcement officials on a multi-county chase Wednesday morning, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. Just after 7 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the sheriff's office to pursue a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from the Marion County line, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.
2 people on motorcycle dead in Palm Harbor 3-car crash, troopers say
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-year-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.
Pasco deputies find 15-year-old who's been missing since Friday
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies have found a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days. She is safe. The sheriff's office says Ryli Snure was initally last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug 19., in the Evolutions Way area of New Port Richey.
Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
Family searching for answers in 1994 Tampa murder
TAMPA, Fla. — In July of 1994, police found Brian Schuch's body beaten and stabbed to death off of Caracas Street in Tampa. His wife said she has missed him every single day since he was killed. “He was my everything he was the best father," Lauren Schuch said.
Lightning strike causes Tampa apartment to catch on fire, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment in Tampa caught on fire at 11:14 a.m. Monday after the building was struck by lightning the night before, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. Firefighters say they arrived at Grand Oasis Apartments after a person reported white smoke coming from...
Man arrested in Tennessee for death of 1-year-old child in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old baby in his care. Terin Smith, 28, is charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. At around 3 p.m. on Aug. 1, police...
Police: Teen arrested for bringing gun in backpack to Tampa high school
TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to his Hillsborough County high school on Tuesday. The student faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Air fryer left on overnight causes destructive kitchen fire
SPRING HILL, Fla. — An air fryer left on overnight sparked a devastating kitchen fire at one Spring Hill home early Wednesday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue said. Hernando County fire crews were called just after 6 a.m. to a home on Galiano Court near County Line Road. The homeowner called fire crews to say their kitchen was on fire.
