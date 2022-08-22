ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Wrote 1 of The Beatles’ Songs While He Was in the Woods With Linda McCartney

By Matthew Trzcinski
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Paul McCartney wrote of one of The Beatles’ songs while he was in the woods with Linda McCartney.
  • Paul said the song was “poetic” and “lyrical.”
  • The track appeared on The Beatles’ Let It Be .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJq6M_0hQ4BuQW00
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Paul McCartney intentionally got lost with Linda McCartney. During the excursion, he wrote one of the songs from The Beatles’ songs from Let It Be . Paul said the song was “lyrical” and “poetic.”

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney went driving in his Aston Martin with Linda McCartney

During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone , Paul discussed going on a road trip with Linda. “I’ve got a very vivid memory of driving out of London in my Aston Martin with Linda, just the two of us,” he recalled. “She was always keen on getting lost. Whereas most of us guys driving, particularly driving a loved one, a new girlfriend in my case, you’re nervous about getting lost.”

Paul contrasted London with New York City . “Oh God, in London you can really get lost,” he opined. “It’s not like New York where there’s a grid. This is London. You can be in Streatham or it might be Haringey, there’s no telling. But she would always just say, ‘Yeah, so let’s get lost,’ and we went out just like, ‘Right.'”

Paul McCartney based 1 of his songs on the situation

Paul and Linda found their way to nature. “We just headed out of London and we came to a place where there was a little parking spot in a field and then there was woods,” he said. “So we just went into the woods.”

Paul started writing the song “Two of Us.” “I had my guitar, because I pretty much took it everywhere with me, and just started writing that song,” he revealed. Paul said it was easy to write “Two of Us” because it reflected his trip with Linda. He described the song as “lyrical” and “poetic.”

How The Beatles’ ‘Two of Us’ and its parent album performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Two of Us” was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 . The track appeared on The Beatles’ Let It Be . The album topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks, remaining on the chart for 79 weeks in total.

“Two of Us” was not a single in the United Kingdom either, so The Official Charts Company reports it did not chart there. Meanwhile, Let It Be became a massive hit in the U.K. The album topped the U.K. chart for three weeks and stayed on the chart for 53 weeks altogether.

“Two of Us” wasn’t a hit — but it has an interesting story behind it.

