Texas Longhorns commits game schedule (August 25-27)

The Texas Longhorns No. 4 ranked recruiting class will be on the field Thursday, Friday and Saturday with many regular season openers kicking off. The marquee game this week will be a Saturday night contest between Dallas South Oak Cliff and Duncanville High on ESPN2 featuring more than 40 future FBS players.
Rudder improves to 18-4 with sweep of Waco

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball has program sweep over Waco High School Rudder Varsity (18-4) vs. Waco High 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday night. Kimora Maxey (11 kills) and Allison Layton (10 kills) lead the team in kills.
Football 2022: Waco High Lions

District 4-5A Div. I preview: Lake Belton, Waco High. It’s no knock on anyone in Waco High’s new district. It’s just the truth. This league won’t be quite as ominous as the one the Lions left.
