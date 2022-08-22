Read full article on original website
Related
America's Quarterback Factory, Austin Westlake, Names Paxton Land Starting QB
More than perhaps any other high school program in the country, Austin Westlake is known for producing elite-caliber quarterback talent, and 2024 prospect Paxton Land is next up
"Friday Night Lights" Texas high school football coach has died
Legendary Texas high school football coach Gary Gaines has died at the age of 73, his family announced. Most famous for leading Odessa Permian to a state championship in 1989, Gaines was featured in the book and film "Friday Night Lights." West Texas legend: Gaines spent most of his career in the ...
Is Ole Miss Strong Enough To Be No. 3 Team In SEC?
Can the Rebels put the pieces together and have another elite season?
Texas Longhorns commits game schedule (August 25-27)
The Texas Longhorns No. 4 ranked recruiting class will be on the field Thursday, Friday and Saturday with many regular season openers kicking off. The marquee game this week will be a Saturday night contest between Dallas South Oak Cliff and Duncanville High on ESPN2 featuring more than 40 future FBS players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Oak Cliff’s state title is a trophy of inspiration for all Texas inner city schools
Every inner city team in Texas should use Dallas South Oak Cliff as inspiration of what is possible
KBTX.com
Rudder improves to 18-4 with sweep of Waco
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball has program sweep over Waco High School Rudder Varsity (18-4) vs. Waco High 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday night. Kimora Maxey (11 kills) and Allison Layton (10 kills) lead the team in kills.
WacoTrib.com
Football 2022: Waco High Lions
District 4-5A Div. I preview: Lake Belton, Waco High. It’s no knock on anyone in Waco High’s new district. It’s just the truth. This league won’t be quite as ominous as the one the Lions left.
Comments / 0