ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Kane Brown is one of the most popular names in country music, and he and his wife Katelyn Jae are seriously couple goals. Brown and Jae have been married since 2018, and they have two children together. Here’s a timeline of the country star’s relationship with Jae.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiKhG_0hQ4BljD00
Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

How Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae met

In a 2017 interview with Taste of Country, Brown revealed that he met Jae through a mutual colleague, as Jae is also a singer.

“She came to one of my shows and the first time I saw her it was the shy giddiness,” Kane told Taste of Country . “I didn’t know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to hang out?’ and flew her down and she hasn’t left since.”

Jae told her own version of how she met Brown in a separate interview with Taylor Magazine.

According to CMT , Jae told the magazine:

“We met when I was living in Orlando, Florida and I was working on my music career. Kane was just starting out with his music career, and we met through a producer who we were both working with at the time. He was doing a show and I was in the studio in Miami working, and the producer was like, ‘Hey, I’m working with this other artist and you should come up here.'”

RELATED: CMA Fest 2022 Host Elle King’s Net Worth

Kane Brown married his wife in 2018

After becoming engaged in 2017, Brown and Jae went on to marry in 2018. Their wedding took place in Franklin, Tennessee. People Magazine reported on the wedding, publishing exclusive photos and details about the event.

Brown and Jae told People Magazine that instead of writing their own vows, they “decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional.”

The pair also shared a statement with People Magazine about their venue choice, saying, “We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much. It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae have two children together

Brown and Jae’s first child, a daughter named Kingsley, was born in October 2019. Their second child, also a daughter named Kodi Jane, was born in December 2021.

The two managed to keep Jae’s second pregnancy a complete secret. While on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Brown shared with Entertainment Tonight how he kept Jae’s pregnancy hidden from fans and the general public.

“I was really excited to tell people and really excited for people to find out,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight . “It was hard though, you know. We were in public so I was like… covering her up when people were around so, it was tough.”

Brown’s upcoming album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. Before this, the country star will perform his song “Grand” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.

RELATED: Keith Urban’s Dad Made Him His Performance Costumes As a Kid

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Fox News

Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims

During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Keith Urban
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cmt Music#Wedding#Relationship Timeline#Taste Of Country Brown#Taylor Magazine#Cmt
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home

Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

166K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy