Milwaukee, WI

Ligmaballz
3d ago

Too bad MPD and the DA don't take homicides seriously. They are investigating hundreds of homicides from the past year and still haven't found anything while new cases keep happening, multiple times a day. The killer will most likely get away with it

WISN

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 82, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
WISN

Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 2020 police chase, officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 police chase and exchange of gunfire with an officer. Nathanial Lewek, 20, pleaded guilty in June to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; as part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

14-year-old shot in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park Tuesday night, Aug. 23. Sheriff's officials said the boy was shot in the abdomen around 6 p.m. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking for a black four-door sedan, which they believe the shooter was inside. Anyone...
wtmj.com

Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside

A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
nbc15.com

New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

22nd and Pierce shooting; man dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 near 22nd and Pierce. According to the medical examiner's office, the victim – a 34-year-old Milwaukee man – died of his injuries after the shooting, which happened around 7 a.m. The medical examiner is investigating the death as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8th and Manitoba shooting; appears road rage related: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 23 near 8th and Manitoba. It happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
